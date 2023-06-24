Raiders’ Davante Adams will not face assault charge in KC. But legal issues aren’t over

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will not be charged after he pushed a video production crew member after an October game, a prosecutor decided.

The altercation took place following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs when cameras picked up Park Zebley, 20, and Adams coming in contact at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Zebley said Adams pushed him to the ground as the player headed into the tunnel.

The Star said Zebley alleges in a civil complaint filed May 2 in Jackson County Circuit Court that he feared for his life in the immediate aftermath of the incident and was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. He said he was targeted online as well, The Star said. The civil case is still pending.

Zebley was carrying video equipment for a production company contracted with ESPN to cover the Monday night game when video showed Adams pushing Zebley as they crossed paths. Adams briefly stopped to stare at Zebley before going to the locker room.

Adams had been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault in Kansas City municipal court. His next appearance was set for June 26.

The KC Star said a spokeswoman for the Kansas City municipal court told the newspaper that the charge was officially dismissed June 5 and the case is now considered closed.

Meeting with reporters following the game, Adams apologized for what happened.

“There was some guy running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me,” Adams said. “We were coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground. I would like to say I’m sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with running and literally running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way but that’s how I, initially, responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”