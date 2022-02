Rams’ Taylor Rapp proposes to girlfriend after Super Bowl 56 win

Rams safety Taylor Rapp had a night to remember and a reason to celebrate, after dropping to a knee at SoFi Stadium and proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the moments after winning his first Super Bowl on Sunday.

Rapp, who just finished his third NFL season, and Johnson are high school sweethearts.

The Rams shared video of the proposal on social media.