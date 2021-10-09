Rancho Cotate dominant against West County

Liam Keaney threw the ball to six different receivers on Friday night against West County High School. None of them were Rancho Cotate star Sailasa Vadrawale.

It didn’t matter.

The Cougars quarterback threw for 208 yards and four touchdowns with his star receiver and one of the area’s best football players out with a broken left hand, leading the way in a 63-27 romp against West County in the North Bay League Oak Division opener for both teams at Karlson Field in Sebastopol.

Keaney said it was a little bit weird to start with the Vadrawale on the sideline, but that changed as the game went on.

“We got used to it. We got other weapons,” Keaney said. “As for our receivers, we got Dylan (Gagon) and Ananias (Walker). Both of them are really solid targets.”

Both of those Cougars receivers caught a pass on the team’s dominant 15-play, 74-yard opening drive which culminated in a Ryan Kane 2-yard touchdown to give Rancho the early lead.

The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out on West County’s ensuing drive and saw Keaney lead the way on another impactful scoring march, ending in a 27-yard TD pass to Walker, one of many Rancho wideouts who stepped up in the absence of Vadrawale.

“Sai is still on the sidelines, cheering me on, in my ear, telling me what to do,” Walker said about the injured team captain, who was vocal from the sideline. “It was good. I feel like I had to step up and I feel like I did that.”

Keaney said the need to look elsewhere didn’t affect him.

“We kind of just had to spread it around a little bit more and it ended up working in our favor, as the scoreboard shows,” he said.

Keaney threw touchdown passes to Jimmy Lemar (12 yards), Camden Morrow (7 yards) and Kane, not to mention adding 12-yard rushing score of his own.

“He was seeing the field pretty clearly,” Rancho Cotate (5-1, 1-0 NBL Oak) head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We practice against that particular defense all week. He’s seen it good and made big plays, especially on third down. I’m thrilled with our-third-down conversion ratio tonight.”

Hotaling said Vadrawale broke the hand in another game. Hotaling said Vadrawale told him it was bothering him, so he went to get it checked and that when the break was discovered.

“Apparently, it’s been messed up for a couple of weeks now,” Hotaling said. “It was looking a little weird so he went and got an X-ray and found out it was broken. He’ll be back.”

West County (3-3, 1-1) had a few big plays to get on the board, including a 61-yard touchdown pass from Sammy Long to Ian Hocheder and a Giovanni Visintin 47-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing kickoff, West County recovered an onside kick and Long found Hocheder again for a 37-yard passing touchdown for two touchdowns in a matter of seconds.

Visintin also added a 91-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter which set up West County's final score, a Tyler Sword 6-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Hall late in the fourth.

“We do great things in spurts; we just have trouble kind of stringing together multiple positive plays in a row,” West County coach Daniel Bourdon said. “We have some talent here, we just need to put things together.”

Rancho plays Ukiah next week and West County will face Windsor.