Thousands of high school football players across the country finalized their college commitments Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Among them were Rancho Cotate stars Malik Cleveland and Sailasa Vadrawale.

Cleveland and Vadrawale, two of the best players to ever don Rancho’s colors, put pen to paper on their national letters of intent during a brief but well-attended ceremony in the halls of the school.

Vadrawale — a three-star wide receiver/defensive back and one of the best players in Northern California — signed with Cal, while Cleveland — a two-way standout lineman listed at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds — will be graduating early and heading to UC Davis after the new year.

“These two young men have worked incredibly hard, and they’re two of the finest players in the history of Rancho Cotate football,” head coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “If there was going to be an all-time Rancho Cotate football team, (Sai) would be a starting receiver/defensive back and (Malik) would be a starting offensive/defensive lineman.”

Both Vadrawale and Cleveland were major components to the Cougars’ success these past two seasons.

Vadrawale was co-MVP of the North Bay League-Oak as a junior before being named the Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. For his career, he finished with 143 catches, 2,346 receiving yards, 33 total touchdowns and 11 total turnovers on defense.

He announced his verbal commitment to Cal in August after he quickly became the North Bay’s highest-recruited player during his breakout junior season. In total he had 10 offers from Division I schools, including Washington, UNLV, San Jose State and Nevada. He’s the highest-rated prospect out of Rancho Cotate since Chris Taylor-Yamanoha, who signed with Louisville out of high school in 2016.

Similarly, Cleveland has been one of Sonoma County’s premier linemen since his junior year. He’ll leave Rohnert Park as a back-to-back first-team selection on offense and defense in the NBL-Oak

“I texted him before this, I wanted him to know I was proud of him,” Vadrawale said of his teammate. “I met him my freshman year going into school … I played basketball with him a little bit, we’d hang out and stuff, and now that we’re sharing this moment together, it’s the biggest thing. It’s pretty cool.”

Cleveland echoed the sentiment about his friend and teammate.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I love Sai, he’s been my brother since the beginning. He’s an amazing player to watch play and watch compete, just his work ethic. I definitely took a lot from him in how I went about football. I was excited to sign with him. Today was a good day.”