Rancho Cotate nearing title

Rancho Cotate volleyball star Teagan Irish made her presence felt the moment she reentered the fourth set of the Cougars’ league match at Ukiah on Tuesday.

Irish returned to the court with her team clinging to a 14-11 score trying to hold off the charging Wildcats. Her first two plays were a kill and a block to extend the Cougars’ lead.

“I felt like I had to do something,” Irish said. “So, I talked to my setter and what I say all the time is, ‘I got you. You get me the set, I’ll get the kill.’ And that’s what I tried to do.”

Irish helped the Cougars go on to take the fourth set 25-18 to secure the win over North Bay League-Redwood foe Ukiah 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, and move Rancho one step closer to securing its first league title in volleyball in over a decade.

With the win, their third against Ukiah this season, the Cougars improved to 6-0 in league and 15-12 overall with two games left to play, securing at least at share of the Redwood Division title. The Wildcats, who entered the game in second place, dropped to 3-2 and are now tied with Healdsburg with three games left in league.

Rancho faces Healdsburg on Thursday and a win would officially secure the Cougars’ first league title since 2010.

“It feels amazing,” Irish said. “I’m super stoked. I’m so excited. This has been the best season we’ve had so far. I think last year we would have won our league, but COVID. I’m so proud of everyone our team. We’re all doing amazing.”

The 3-1 win was anything but easy for the Cougars.

Tuesday was senior night for Ukiah and the Wildcats came out ready to battle. The hosts led 18-17 in the first set before Irish got a few kills to help the Cougars end the frame on an 8-1 run. The second set featured more of the same back and forth on the scoreboard, but once again Rancho pulled away late, ending the set on a 13-5 run.

It was the third set where the Cougars ran into some trouble. Out of the break, Ukiah opened up a 15-7 lead before the visitors started to claw back. The Cougars cut the deficit to 20-19 before the Wildcats closed it out with some strong serves.

The fourth set was once again a battle as Rancho raced out to a quick lead, only to see it shrink as play progressed. Then, enter Irish. The rest is history.

“She’s a very dynamic player,” Rancho Cotate head coach Jeff Bradshaw said. “She’s very knowledgeable about volleyball, so she has a lot of good situational awareness. Offensively, she’s very good, but defensively is where she really shines as well — but it is good to have somebody who can come on the court and take control of the court from wherever she is.”

Complete stats for Rancho were unavailable but Irish clearly led the team in kills and blocks, like she has all season.

For Ukiah, senior Zoey White had 36 digs while senior Julia Maldonado had 18 assists and sophomore McKenna Bird had 17 assists.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Bradshaw said. “We knew that they have a good crowd and they’re a really solid team. Ukiah is always really well-coached and they always give an all-out effort. Just a good group of kids. So, we knew that there was nothing that was going to be a sure win. I told the girls before I was nervous all day long because I want us to play well and I knew that (Ukiah) would.”

While Bradshaw recognizes his team is on the cusp of doing something special, he’s not getting ahead of himself.

“We’re not done,” he said. “This was the first step; we still have two more matches to go. I want us to finish strong. It’s our senior night on Thursday, so it’s a great chance for our three kids to finish strong. We’re not looking ahead to any title or any of that. We’re just looking to finish the way that we should finish.”