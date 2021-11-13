Rancho Cotate romps to 37-0 win in NCS playoff opener

Rancho Cotate probably couldn’t have asked for a better playoff opener.

The second-seeded Cougars opened what they hope will be a long run in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs with a 37-0 shutout of No. 7 seed Granada on Friday night behind a sound and thorough performance in all facets of the game.

The Cougars (10-1) limited the Matadors (4-7) of the East Bay Athletic League-Valley to just 87 yards of offense and got two interceptions from star junior wide receiver/defensive back Sailasa Vadrawale. The three-star recruit also scored a rushing touchdown and had five catches for 119 yards before sitting out the entirety of the fourth quarter.

A running back gets in on the scoring, finds a hole and takes it 20 yards up the middle for a TD. 21-0, Cougars.

A running clock took effect a minute into the final frame after Cougars quarterback Liam Keaney connected with Dylan Gagnon for a 41-yard touchdown to push the margin to 37-0.

This is the also the first time that Rancho Cotate has played as a Division 2 team in the NCS playoffs, making Friday’s win a bit of a milestone.

“We’re playing with some big, big schools, a lot of which are twice as big as ours and their players are twice as big as ours, so we have to play the game a little differently against some of these big teams and we have to execute and be a little faster,” Cougars coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We just rallied and got it done tonight. Really proud of the guys and the way it went.”

There really wasn’t much for Hotaling to nitpick from his team’s performance, other than maybe a slow start in the first quarter.

The Cougars scored on their first possession of the game thanks in large part to an impromptu fake punt from Tyler Nixon, who took a bad snap 23 yards for a first down to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Ryan Kane punched in a five-yard touchdown run to push the Cougars out to an early 7-0 lead.

The second quarter is where they really started to click. After a missed 41-yard field goal to open the frame, Vadrawale hauled in his first interception, which set up a six-yard touchdown pass from Keaney to Jalil Tams to make it 14-0.

They then forced a Granada three-and-out and scored again, this time on a 20-yard run up the middle for Toputo Hale, who finished with a team-high 59 rushing yards on five carries, to push the lead to 21-0. For good measure, they got a safety just before the half to go to the break leading 23-0.

A bad snap for Granada leads to a Rancho Cotate safety. Cougars lead 23-0 and will get the ball with 30 secs till half.

The third quarter featured more of the same. Vadrawale got his second pick two plays into the second half, then caught a 23-yard pass before scoring on a four-yard run the very next play.

“He kicks, he throws, he runs, he catches — he does everything,” Kane said of Vadrawale. “He’s insane. He’s an insane player.”

The Cougars got contributions from up and down their roster as five different players found the end zone. Even their reserves got some time late in the third and into the fourth when the running clock took effect.

Keaney bounced back from a first-quarter interceptions to finish 9 of 18 passing for 176 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

While they’ve always been a threat to put up big numbers on offense, Rancho Cotate has improved its defense by leaps and bounds over the last month. The Cougars shut out Ukiah, held Cardinal Newman to 17 points, limited Windsor to a season low and then pitched another shutout in its first-ever Division 2 playoff game.

To say the Cougars have some confidence right now might be putting it lightly.

“I think we’re playing really well,” Kane said. “Earlier in the season I think we had some issues playing a full four-quarter game, and I think tonight we played a great four-quarter game. If we can keep doing that through playoffs, I think we have a good chance to get a ring.”

Rancho Cotate will play either No. 3 Football or No. 6 San Leandro in the semifinals next week. That quarterfinal game is scheduled to take place Saturday.