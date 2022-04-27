Rancho Cotate softball tightens grip on NBL-Oak with victory over Cardinal Newman

No other softball team has had as much success against Rancho Cotate as Cardinal Newman this season.

Of Rancho Cotate’s three losses entering the penultimate week of the league season, two had come against the Cardinals, both in dramatic, one-run games.

To add drama to the final league meeting between the two on Tuesday, the Cardinals trailed the Cougars by two games in the North Bay League-Oak standings with just a handful of contests remaining.

But the third time was the charm for the Cougars as they exorcised some demons with a 9-4 win over the visiting Cardinals to secure their fourth straight win and take further control of the league race.

Lost service for a second in the 6th but had to post this two-run knock from @haleywyatt2022 that made it 9-4. Newman rallied late in first two meetings. Having a five-run lead in 7th was huge this time around. pic.twitter.com/np4IWTVurk — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) April 27, 2022

Rancho Cotate (12-3, 9-2), the top-ranked area team in The Press Democrat’s top 10, jumped ahead early with a five-run second innings before adding some key runs down the stretch.

Haley Wyatt had three RBIs - two of which came on a crucial base hit in the sixth inning - while starting pitcher Lexi Samson worked out of a few jams in a complete-game effort, striking out four with eight hits and two earned runs.

“I feel like we played a lot better against these guys than we have in the past,” said Wyatt, who went 2 for 4 on the day with a double. “We tend to make errors and fall apart, but today we had each other’s backs remarkably well and just kept it up and it led to the win.”

Despite the early deficit, No. 5 Cardinal Newman (10-11, 7-5) kept the game within reach until Wyatt’s two-run single in the sixth gave the Cougars their largest lead. The Cardinals had a few opportunities to cut into the lead throughout the game but each time Samson was able to limit the damage.

In the second, after Cardinal Newman had taken a 2-1 lead on double from freshman Sloan Burke, Samson got an inning-ending groundout to strand runners on second and third. Then in the fourth, after the Cardinals cut it to 6-4 and threatened for more with the bases loaded, Samson got a pop out to Wyatt behind the plate to end the threat.

In total, the Cardinals left eight runners on base.

“Lexi was huge,” said Rancho Cotate head coach Tracey Poueu-Guerrero. “We talked about having her riseball working today and I felt it did. It was really effective and I’m hoping we can continue to build on that going into postseason play.”

In the first two meetings between these teams, the Cardinals put together late rallies to stun the Cougars, one 9-8 in extra innings and the other 6-5 on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh. That made Wyatt’s two-run hit in the sixth feel all the more important. A three-run lead just didn’t quite feel like enough.

In the end, it was, but her late knock gave the Cougars the boost they needed to close things out.

“I definitely felt like I needed to get a hit,” she said. “But the thing is when I’m hitting, I always think bunt, I don’t think hit. (My team) always tell me to think bunt and then something big like that happens and it pumps everybody up. It pumps me up and really makes our team energetic and happy.”

Wyatt wasn’t the only Cougar have to a good day at the plate. Kailey Yahya went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs, Kayla Mahnken went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Tiare Guerrero added a 2-for-4 day with an RBI and Kayla Dixon had a pair of hits.

For the Cardinals, Paytin Salfi went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Burke added a pair of RBIs with a hit, Sarah Khoury went 2 for 4 and freshman Jordyn Seaman had two hits.

“I was happy with how they battled,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Vreeland. “We put the ball in play, had an opportunity in maybe the fifth or sixth inning with the bases loaded, put some pressure back on them with a hit. Didn’t happen, but that’s the game.”

The Cardinals will look to bounce back next week when they host No. 9 Montgomery, while the Cougars will round out the week hosting No. 4 Maria Carrillo on Thursday and No. 2 Petaluma on Friday.