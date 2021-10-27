Rancho Cotate volleyball team pulls off five-set playoff upset

Rancho Cotate pulled off a stunning, five-set upset, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 17-15, of No. 6 Acalanes in the first round of the North Coast Section volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Cougars, the No. 11 seed in Division III, faced match point at 15-14 in the fifth set but rallied to score the final three points to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCS playoffs, where they’ll face No. 3 Miramonte on Saturday. It’s the first playoff win for Rancho Cotate (18-12) since 2010.

“The girls, man, just so proud of them,“ said Rancho Cotate head coach Jeff Bradshaw. ”They worked their butts off, just so resilient.”

Bradshaw didn’t have exact stats available but said that Cougars star Teagan Irish had around 20 kills and Kylie Lopes had around 15 digs. He also singled out the serving of Taylor Melland and JV call-up Makena Cane

“It was a really good match,” he added. “Both teams were very evenly matched.”

Even though the Cougars were the higher seed, they were the hosts on Tuesday since they won their league, the North Bay League Redwood.

No. 10 Sonoma Valley hit the road and knocked off No. 7 West County in a 3-0 sweep. Sonoma Valley (10-12) will face either No. 2 Archie Williams (formerly Drake) or 15 Head-Royce on Saturday. West County finishes the year 12-13 overall.

“Sonoma just played a really great game,” said West County head coach Holly Folendorf. “Tonight was not our best performance.”

For West County, Cassie McKnight had six kills, Avery Tollini and Siena Montiel each had 11 digs while Karmen Turner chipped in 10 digs and Marquesa Durairaj had nine digs.

Division V

No. 5 Sonoma Academy opened its postseason with a sweep of No. 12 Hoopa Valley, 25-17, 25-12, 25-15.

“Great game,” said Sonoma Academy head coach Katlyn Guernioni. “The girls played well and consistent. I’m just super proud of them and how far they’ve come this season. … This is the furthest an SA team has made it in Division V.”

Francesa Zanin recorded a team-best 11 kills while August Davis had seven and Tabatha Stewart six. Sydney Shayewitz also had three aces and four kills, Talia Roche three aces and 20 assists. Libero Claudia Miller contributed 9 digs and Amaya Quintana 11 digs.

It’s the 11th straight win for the Coyotes, the North Central League II champions. They’re now 17-1 on the season and will face the winner of No. 4 Drew vs. No. 13 Upper Lake in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

No. 14 St. Vincent fell on the road in straight sets, 21-25, 14-25, 19-25, to No. 3 Clear Lake.

Charley Stevenson led the Mustangs with 39 digs. Ava Sullivan had 22 digs and six kills while Sophia Skubic had 10 blocks and Katarina Cespedes had a team-high 9 kills.

No. 9 Cloverdale was swept on the road by No. 8 Berean Christian, 17-25, 11-25, 14-25. The Eagles end the season at 12-14 overall.

In the 15-2 matchup, underdog Credo couldn’t keep up with The Bay School in a three-set sweep, 6-25, 15-25, 19-25.

And No. 16 Calistoga was unable to pull the upset on the road at No. 1 Convent of Sacred Heart, falling 18-25, 11-25, 6-25.

Divisions II, IV and VI play their first-round games on Wednesday night.

In Division II, No. 8 Maria Carrillo Will host No. 9 American, No. 13 Montgomery will play at No. 4 Carondelet, No. 15 Ukiah will travel to Larskspur to face No. 2 Redwood, and No. 3 Windsor will host No. 14 Newark Memorial.

In Division IV, No. 1 Cardinal Newman has a first-round bye while No. 7 Roseland University Prep hosts St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

In Division VI, No. 11 Roseland Collegiate Prep will plat at No. 6 Holy Names.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.