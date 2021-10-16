Rancho Cotate wins NBL-Redwood volleyball title

The Rancho Cotate volleyball team captured the North Bay League-Redwood title outright on Thursday — senior night for the Cougars — with a 3-0 sweep of Healdsburg to move to 16-12 overall and 7-0 in league play.

It’s the first league title for the Cougars in volleyball since 2010.

“I can say it wasn’t one of our goals that we had this year,” said Rancho Cotate head coach Jeff Bradshaw. “Our goals were, the girls said they wanted a five-game winning streak, that they wanted to win at least one match in playoffs and they wanted to come together as a team. I think that we’ve met the first two there. It’s nice to have a league title. We’re very excited and just so happy for these young ladies, especially over the last year with the COVID season that we had and not being able to have what I thought would have been our best season last year, but just having a great group of girls come together as a team and just play so well, I’m just really happy for them.”

Senior Teagan Irish had 16 kills, six blocks and five digs while classmate Keyonee Neal had four kills and eight digs for the Cougars. Senior Angie Gomez-Dias added 20 assists.

The Cougars wrap up league play against St. Vincent on Thursday. North Coast Section playoffs begin the following week.

Windsor volleyball sets program record

Windsor won its 24th game of the year on Thursday, beating West County 3-2 in NBL-Oak action, to set a new program record for wins in a season.

The previous record of 23 wins was set back in 2015.

Senior Sofia Lopez had 17 kills and 26 digs to lead the Jaguars, while freshman Haven Trechter had 15 kills and 7 digs.

On the year, the Jaguars are 24-6 overall and 7-1 in league play. They sit in second place in the league standings behind Cardinal Newman (22-4, 8-0), which handed them their only league loss this year.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday at Windsor.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD