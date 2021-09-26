Rancho Cotate wins overtime thriller 38-31

Sai Vadrawale can’t do it all, though he came close on Saturday night.

That’s why he has teammates like Malik Cleveland to close out overtime.

In a thrilling high school football contest between Rancho Cotate and Vanden of Fairfield that needed extra time to decide the winner, the Cougars’ defense closed out the Vikings with Cleveland’s interception of Vanden QB Tre Dimes, handing Rancho Cotate a 38-31 victory at home.

Cleveland said that during Vanden’s timeout in the overtime period, one of his coaches advised him of what the Vikings might run, and when Dimes’ pass ended up right in front of him, the prediction proved right.

“Before the play starts, in the huddle, with our coaches, he said it’s probably going to be a down screen,” Cleveland said. “So that’s what I read it as. I dropped back and I saw him … I went down and grabbed it.”

The lead-up to the extra period wasn’t an easy one for the Cougars, who had trouble finding the end zone in the second half until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, and that wasn’t easy, either.

Rancho Cotate found itself in prime field position after a fumble exchange on a handoff from Dimes to Jordan Jones ended up recovered by Cougars linebacker Tyler Nixon inside the Vikings’ 25 with less than six minutes left in the fourth.

Rancho (3-1) then got two game-saving fourth-down conversions on the ensuing drives, and both were passes to Vadrawale from quarterback Liam Keaney — the first a short 5-yard pass for a first dow, and the second a 17-yard pass touchdown pass on 4th-and-12 to give the Cougars their first lead since the first quarter.

“I just thought I had a mismatch and coach just called a perfect play for us,” Vadrawale said of the go-ahead score in the fourth. “We just put in that this week and it was our first time running it and we score on it.”

Vanden (4-1) was able to respond with a nine-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a Diego Nunez-Smith 33-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

Then it was time to give the ball back to Sai.

The Cougars got the ball to start the overtime period, and the offensive series went as follows: Vadrawale in the “wildcat” formation, 17-yard-run; Vadrawale in the “wildcat” formation, 8-yard touchdown run, — giving Rancho the lead for good.

“I just needed to get in the end zone no matter what,” Vadrawale said of the game-winning score. “Just try, no matter what, to get our team the win.”

Vadrawale also had a goal-line interception in the third quarter on defense to stop a Vikings drive deep in Rancho territory and another pass breakup at the goal line in fourth that resulted in a missed Vanden field goal. He credits summer work on backpedaling that helped his defense.

“I just thought I could guard their best wide receiver and I did,” he said.

On the ensuing Vikings possession, Dimes led Vanden to a first down on an 18-yard run on third down, but the following third down led to Cleveland’s interception.

“We were expecting screen, and what we did is our D-line was waiting for it,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We didn’t rush upfield on that. So we’re just sitting on the line of scrimmage waiting screen, and happen to be right there.”

Hotaling said he couldn’t watch, jokingly citing his heart health.

“In those type of situations, the play is called. The kids are going to do it or not,” he said.

Rancho Cotate will host Pleasant Valley of Chico next Friday at 7 p.m.