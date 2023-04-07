In a surprising turn of events, North Bay League principals and athletic directors decided not to vote to declare the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team a competitive anomaly at their meeting this week, potentially extending a controversial and hotly debated process that began last spring.

League athletic directors voted 7-4 in favor of the move at their meeting last month, but Thursday’s withdrawal of the proposal by Rancho Cotate means the league would have to start the process over if it wishes to pursue it further.

Rancho Cotate was the school that originally proposed the move last spring — when it was approved by the league but had to be revisited this year due to a procedural error — and again last month. Rancho’s assistant principal, Henri Sarlatte, said after Thursday’s meeting that more discussion was needed before moving forward.

“After the discussion was going … it just became very clear, especially after (Santa Rosa High School Principal Kimberly Johnson-Clissold) brought up a lot of good points, that we really didn’t have a clear plan,” Sarlatte said. “It became evident to me that we as a league had to come up with a clear plan to address some of the questions about what happens after a competitive anomaly is declared.

“In my mind, as I was listening to my colleagues, especially from Santa Rosa, Piner and Ukiah — along with Cardinal Newman — it became clear that we weren’t ready to declare a competitive anomaly yet.”

This saga began over a year ago when NBL principals voted 7-5 to declare Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball team a competitive anomaly, which would have limited several aspects of the Cardinals’ standing within the league.

Supporters of the move said it was taken in order to even the playing field and reduce lopsided results, but Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle likened the move to “being kicked out of the league.”

The NBL was acting within bylaws set forth by the North Coast Section, the regional governing body for high school sports stretching from the Bay Area to Eureka. The NCS defines a competitive anomaly as a team that has “demonstrated a competitive dominance in specific sports for five or more years against the member schools of their leagues.” This includes a dominant win/loss record and average margin of victory.

The Cardinals went 8-0 in the NBL this past season with an average margin of victory of more than 40 points per game. They haven’t lost a league game since the 2013-14 season and have beaten league opponents by an average margin of victory of over 40 points per game over that span.

While the NBL voted to move forward with the measure last year, it didn’t follow the proper timeline laid out in NCS bylaws. So, the process had to be started again this school year.

Had the league voted to approve the move Thursday, it would have been sent to schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League and Marin County Athletic League — the two other leagues that comprise the Redwood Empire Conference with the NCS — for another vote.

Cardinal Newman has taken exception to the move since the beginning. Mertle, also the school’s athletic director, has said it would increase her team’s travel burden and remove them from community aspects that league play provides.

If the Cardinals are declared a competitive anomaly, their league games would be cut in half and their inclusion in the postseason tournament — and their players’ candidacies for all-league honors — could be up for discussion.

“I appreciate the fact that we were able to have a thoughtful discussion,” Mertle told The Press Democrat after the meeting. “I felt like there was much more discussion and open-mindedness this time around. Last spring when we went through the vote, it was on Zoom and it just felt impersonal and rushed.

“So, the fact we were able to sit down in person and have a thoughtful discussion and share perspectives and ideas, I really appreciated that because it deserves to have that attention — because we’re talking about our student-athletes’ experience.”

Sarlatte said he hopes to form a subcommittee in the NBL to flesh out some of the questions raised Thursday, and examine if other programs in the NBL could also be designated as competitive anomalies — Rancho Cotate softball and Maria Carrillo cross country have been brought up as potential candidate — or if the league even wishes to continue down this path at all.

“I’m still not against competitive anomalies — I don’t agree with all the arguments brought up by some of the other administrators — but I am in agreement with them that we have not fully thought up how we’re going to address things like postseason tournaments, all-league meetings,” Sarlatte said. “It is different for different sports because in swimming or track or cross country, those league meets really decide who goes on in the postseason.

“We have to address those things, and as I said at the meeting, we may not be ready to declare competitive anomalies as a league but because this is in the NCS constitution and the alignment classification handbook, I think we are responsible to set up guidelines for it because there are going to be more principals, maybe different schools, different coaches, that come after us and they may see the need for it.”

