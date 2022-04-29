Rancho Cotate’s Keyonee Neal chooses Dominican University for next step of basketball career

Last month, Keyonee Neal and her family were on a recruiting visit to Dominican University, an NCAA Division II program just down Highway 101 in San Rafael. Dominican had been courting the Rancho Cotate girls basketball star for the better part of the last year and was hoping to seal the deal as other schools began to circle.

At this third and final visit to the campus in March, the program more than doubled its scholarship offer and painted a picture of what Neal could be at Dominican. Their coach said he envisioned her as a four-year starter and future All-American.

But to Neal, it wasn’t quite enough. While it was the best offer she had at the time, she felt she was worthy of a full ride. She thanked the staff for the offer, told them she’d consider it, and walked out of the gym with her parents, who were stunned at her decision.

“It was kind of like, ‘OK? What just happened?’” said Neal’s mom, Crystal Sowards. “I was not very happy.”

But Neal’s bet on herself quickly paid off. Two hours later, Dominican called and offered her that full-ride scholarship. She verbally committed that night.

“She’s always had great confidence and belief in herself,” her dad, Keith Neal, said with a smile.

On Thursday, in the hall of Rancho Cotate’s gym, Neal finalized her commitment by signing her national letter of intent in front of friends, family and teammates.

“It was literally what I had been working toward since I was born,” Neal said of the full-ride offer. “We’ve done so many AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) hours, paid for so many travel tournaments, like, everything. My parents have put in so much effort into me and just trusting me and knowing I was going to get it.

“When we finally got that call, it was like ‘Thank God, we actually did it.’ It was so relieving.”

Neal’s belief in herself is certainly warranted after a career at Rancho Cotate that is second to none.

A four-year varsity starter and three-year team captain, Neal helped put Rancho Cotate girls basketball back on the map. During her first two years in the program, the Cougars posted consecutive 20-win seasons and claimed the North Bay League-Redwood title both years. She was named the league MVP once and was a two-time first-team all-league selection.

The Cougars also made the North Coast Section playoffs in three of her four seasons, the lone exception being 2020, when no section playoffs were held due to the pandemic. To top off her impressive resume, Neal leaves Rancho Cotate as the all-time scoring leader in school history — boys and girls — with 1,646 points.

She saved her best for last, averaging a double-double of 21 points and 12.6 rebounds as a senior, to go with 4.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. Additionally, she had two triple-doubles and scored a school-record 44 points in a game this winter.

Mario Newton has coached Rancho Cotate’s girls varsity team for the last nine years and has been close with the Neal family even longer. Keyonee is his first player to earn a full-ride scholarship.

“I watched her grow up,” said Newton, who couldn’t help but get emotional as he talked about Keyonee during Thursday’s signing ceremony. “That’s why it’s even more special for me. It’s special for us as a school and as a coach because I haven’t had this before, never had a caliber of player like that before, but even more special for me because we’re so connected.”

Neal is just the latest in her family to play college hoops. Her oldest sister, Madison Sowards, played at Maria Carrillo and SRJC. Aaliyah Sowards, their middle sister, also starred at Maria Carrillo before playing at Menlo College for three seasons.

While there’s still debate about who among the three is the best, Neal credits her older sisters for getting her into the sport.

“I don’t think I ever would have played basketball if my sisters didn’t,” she said.

At Dominican, Neal wants to study criminal justice with hopes of becoming a lawyer.

“Our emotions are just over the top,” her dad said after Thursday’s ceremony. “It was a dream since she was this tall (knee height), and to see it finally finalized and everything and all the hard work and everything on all ends is just fantastic. It’s very rewarding.”

