Rancho Cotate’s shining stars dazzle on basketball court

Rancho Cotate High School’s basketball teams are being led this season by a pair of seniors who score a lot of points and draw a lot of attention.

Forward Keyonee Neal is the star for the girls and Andrew Pengel hovers around the 3-point line for the boys. Both usually draw at least two defenders at some point during their contests but still average more than 20 points per game.

And both lit up the stat sheets in recent weeks, with Pengel scoring 49 points against West County on Jan. 21 — a career high and the highest single-game scoring mark in Sonoma County this season.

The record didn’t last long. Pengel himself beat it with 51 points on Saturday night against Sonoma Valley — a game his Cougars lost in an 89-84 overtime thriller.

The 6-foot-1 guard and team captain likes to shoot the ball, and he’s clearly good at it, too. What more can anyone expect from an athlete who is trying to mirror Stephen Curry?

Pengel who just turned 17, is the Cougars player other teams in the North Bay League Redwood division are trying to stop — and for the most part during league play, that hasn’t happened.

While his 51-point effort against Sonoma Valley last week wasn’t enough to cement a win, his 49 points against West County worked just fine. A 38-point night against Healdsburg made the difference. His 29 points edged the Cougars past Ukiah.

Putting the ball in Pengel’s hands is a big part of Rancho’s game plan. He's averaging 27.1 points per game through 17 contests. He’s hit at least four 3-pointers in 10 games, including nine in Saturday’s overtime contest.

Coach Mike Washington said Pengel has been able to contribute around the floor as injuries and COVID issues have affected the lineup.

“Putting him at the point has allowed him to get more assists and more easy looks with the ball in his hand,” Washington said of Pengel’s recent efforts that resulted in back-to-back nights with double-digit points and rebounds. “I think he just really stepped up into his role of not only just being a scorer but being a contributor, and he’s also hitting the glass. He’s been really big.”

Washington ranks Pengel as the best player he’s coached at Rancho in his seven years there.

“He’s able to do a lot of little things,” Washington said. “He’s put in a lot of work in the offseason, playing AAU, working on his skills.

“Just being able to see a guy who can shoot from just-about NBA range, sees the floor well, distributes the ball and rebounds, he’s something very special and he’s making history over here at Rancho.”

Pengel said he started playing hoops around second grade. His aunts and his dad played, and as the game stayed around him, he kept playing and improving. He played as a youth for Catholic Youth Organization and Amateur Athletic Union teams and played with a travel team this past summer, going to Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

“That’s when it really got serious,” Pengel said of his stint with the North Bay Basketball Academy showcase team. “That’s when I started to work even harder than I was.”

Although he isn’t looking ahead yet, Pengel is eager to go where a four-year scholarship might take him and has spoken to both local colleges and NCAA Division II programs.

But before that, the Cougars and Pengel will try to catch Piner at the top of the NBL-Redwood standings. They are currently 4-2 (as of Tuesday night) and have a rematch with Piner on Friday.

Keyonee Neal

Neal, a 5-foot-9 power forward and team captain, scored 44 points in a December game against Credo, and has scored at least 30 in five other games this season.

The four-year varsity player grew up watching her older sisters play at Maria Carrillo. When she wasn't doing that, she was watching Kobe Bryant and Maya Moore dominating the NBA and WNBA, respectively. She started playing at the YMCA with the boys for fun when she was five years old.

While at her sisters’ games, Neal said her mom assumed she had no plans to play the sport because her girl wasn’t sitting down to watch the contests. Unbeknownst to mom, Neal was always keeping an eye out from afar.

“My mom was always like, ‘Oh, she’s not going to play basketball. She never watches the games.’ But I was always watching, just from a distance, and I grew to love it,” Neal said. “As I continued to play, I realize that it’s something that I was born to do and love doing.”

Through 22 games this year, Neal is averaging 21.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game, according to MaxPreps. Her 44-point effort against Credo came at Maria Carrillo’s Lady Puma tournament back in December.

She often draws double teams from opponents trying to shut down her all-around game.

“I kind of take it as clearly, they respect me and they know enough to know they need to double-team me,” Neal said. “I kind of take it as like ... I want to prove that this won’t stop me and I can still play how I want to play. I can still make my teammates play better. If you’re going to leave my teammates open, they’re going to make the shot for us, too, then.’”

Rancho girls coach Mario Newton acknowledged that players like Neal don’t come around often.

“You get a girl like Keyonee once in a lifetime,” he said. “I’ve had some really good players on my team … if you’re lucky, you get a player like this once in your career.”

Newton hailed Neal’s skill set around the floor.

“This is the first time I’ve had a player like her that can play everywhere on the court and that can score like she scores, and can get defensive steals and blocked shots like she does,” he said. “She’s all over the floor.”

Neal has her sights on playing for a Division II college in the Bay Area, but hasn’t made an official commitment.

The Cougars have an uphill battle in the North Bay League Oak division, with area power Cardinal Newman at the top, but are just two games behind Montgomery for second place as of Tuesday.