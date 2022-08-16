Ready for next step

Subscribe

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 16, 2022, 4:23PM
Updated 26 minutes ago

LEAGUE PREVIEWS

Today: VVAL, NCL (Sonoma County)

Thursday: North Bay League Redwood division

Friday: North Bay League Oak division

For local teams in the Vine Valley Athletic and North Central league, the 2022 fall season could be one to remember.

In the VVAL, Casa Grande will look to defend its league crown and go back-to-back for the first time in over a decade. The Gauchos have some stiff competition from crosstown rival Petaluma, which appears poised for a strong campaign. And don’t count out Sonoma Valley, which brings back a young but experienced squad.

Over in the NCL, Cloverdale will try to get back on top of the league with a new head coach, while Roseland University Prep aims to keep building a program still in its infancy.

Here’s a closer look at local teams from the VVAL and NCL.

VVAL

Casa Grande

Last season: 7-4, 5-1; first in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs

Key losses: QB Jacob Porteous, WR Shane Runyeon, OL/DL Colin Patchet, WR Marcus Scott, WR Caden Cramer, OL Garrison Crockett, OL Nick Tobin, RB/LB Antonio Bernardini, WR/LB Joe Ellis

Key returners: OL/DL Kodi Cornelius, Jr.; QB Wyatt Abramson, Jr.; RB Ryder Jacobson, Sr.; WR Lucas Miles, Sr.; S Matt Reilly, Jr.; OL Ryan Cooper, Sr.; WR/DB Spencer Almond, Sr.

Outlook: Casa Grande finally broke through in the VVAL last year, unseating three-time defending champ Vintage to capture the league crown.

Now the Gauchos are looking to reload and try to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since the 2007-2008 seasons.

While they graduated a ton of senior talent, including all-state quarterback Jacob Porteous (3,700 passing yards, 46 touchdowns) and their three top wide receivers, the Gauchos are once again loaded with veteran talent. They boast a roster of 55 players, 26 of whom are seniors and 11 are returning starters.

“A majority of our team sat behind seniors last year as juniors,” head coach John Antonio said.

That includes senior Wyatt Abramson, who will be replacing Porteous at quarterback. So far Abramson, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception in nine games as Porteous’ backup last year, has stepped up to the task.

“I’m super excited about him,” Antonio said. “He way exceeded my expectations coming out of summer and through camp.”

Ambramson will have his pick of targets this year as the Gauchos are 23-deep at receiver. Watch for seniors Spencer Almond, Lucas Miles and juniors Clint Rea and Ethan Arellano to be major factors.

The Gauchos also bring back their leading rusher in senior Ryder Jacobsen and first-team all-league junior lineman Kodi Cornelis, who will be entering his third season as a starter.

Defensively, Antonio reports that a majority of their starters will be juniors and the line still has a few spots up for grabs. Still, with the depth, experience, returning talent and swagger coming off last year’s league title, this is a group that Antonio and his assistants have high hopes for.

“We’re just so excited about the younger classes and this senior class,” he said. “This is the year for us in terms of what we’ve been hoping for and working hard for.”

Schedule: Sept. 2 vs. Maria Carrillo, Sept. 10 at Marin Catholic, Sept. 16 at Montgomery, Sept. 23 at Vintage, Sept. 30 vs. Ukiah, Oct. 7 vs. Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 14 at Napa*, Oct. 21 at American Canyon*, Oct. 29 vs. Petaluma*, Nov. 4 at Justin-Siena* (* indicates league game).

Petaluma

Last season: 7-4, 3-3; fourth in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 4 playoffs

Key losses: TE/OLB Neill Crudo, WR/CB Doren Shaw, OL Tyshaun Thames

Key returners: QB Henry Ellis, Sr.; WR/DB Dawson Shaw, Sr.; WR/DB Silas Pologeorgis, Sr.; ILB Hyrum Smith, Sr.; ILB/RB Lucas Vanderlind, Sr.; FB Ed Berncich, Jr.; WR/K Asher Levy, Jr.; TE/DL London Sundell, Jr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Jr.; OL/DL Zack Rinsky, Sr.; OL/DL Jager Williams, Sr.; RB Chase Miller, Jr.

Outlook: The Trojans are coming off their best season in the VVAL and appear primed to take another step forward this fall. With a total roster of 33 players, they’ll have 18 total starting positions returning for this year.

Rick Krist, entering his 13th year as head coach, said there aren’t many weak spots on this year’s team. They have three returning starting linemen in junior Jed Anezil and seniors Zack Rinsky and Jagger Williams and bring back five of their six all-league players.

Headlining that group is First-Team All-League quarterback Henry Ellis, who has an array of dangerous weapons around him. Senior wide receiver Dawson Shaw and multi-positional threat senior Silas Pologeorgis, both also all-league returners, will likely make up the bulk of the Trojans’ offensive attack, along with emerging players Chase Miller, Lucas Vanderlind, Ed Bernich and Asher Levy.

Krist is as high on this group as any he’s ever coached.

“Definitely the most talented skill players that I’ve had in my program as a whole,” he said.

The only concern Krist has is with their depth. While they have 33 players, and he believes their starting 22 guys can hang with anyone in the VVAL, keeping his key guys healthy will be a huge priority.

“We’re going through the logistics right now in terms of what we need to do to make what numbers we have work,” he said.

Vintage and Casa Grande both figure to be the teams to beat once again in the VVAL, but with this group that Petaluma has, don’t be surprised if the Trojans make some noise.

“I think our league is not a one-person league anymore,” Krist said. “It was for a couple years, but I don’t think it’s like that anymore.”

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Terra Linda, Sept. 1 vs. Santa Rosa, Sept. 9 at Analy, Sept. 16 at Maria Carrillo, Sept. 23 vs. Justin-Siena*, Sept. 30 vs. Vintage*, Bye, Oct. 14 at Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 21 at Napa*, Oct. 29 at Casa Grande*, Nov. 4 vs. American Canyon*

Sonoma Valley

Last season: 1-9, 0-6; seventh in VVAL, missed playoffs

Key losses: DL Marvin Lobato, RB/OLB Landen Waldrop, RB/DE Tate Baker, RB/OLB Justin Borgnis, WR Rollo Benstead, OLB Junior Meza, S Miguel Molina, DB Adam Duffield, DB Beau Jurasek

Key returners: QB Trent Ohman, Jr.; TE/OLB Payden Ihrig, Jr.; WR/LB Spencer Jacobs, Jr.

Outlook: It’s been nine years since Sonoma Valley’s last winning season, but with a young and experienced team this fall, third-year head coach Clay Jackson feels that the Dragons’ window is now open.

Sonoma Valley graduated 24 seniors last year and has a roster of 30 for this fall that features just four seniors. All the rest are juniors or sophomores, but most enter this season having logged heavy playing time last year.

“We’re loaded with juniors, so this should be a good two-year run for us,” Jackson said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Highlighting that group of returning juniors is starting quarterback Trent Ohman, who passed for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a sophomore. Jackson has high hopes for the 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the VVAL and one of the best in the North Bay,” he said. “That’s why we actually changed our offense — we were a power running team my first year here — but he’s just so talented that we had to build an offense around him.”

Ohman will have a returning starting wide receiver back in senior Spencer Jacobs and a rising sophomore Hudson Giarritta, the Dragons’ JV MVP who Jackson feels could be among the best in the league someday.

“He’s going to be a star,” the coach said. “His idol was (Napa High grad and one of the best college tight ends in the country at the University of Georgia) Brock Bowers. Everything Brock does, he does.”

To emphasize the youth movement, the Dragons’ starting offensive line will be juniors or sophomores and they’ll likely start just one senior on defense.

“We were really young last year, so this year it should be a step up for us,” Jackson said.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Burton-San Francisco, Sept. 2 vs. Oakland, Sept. 10 at Terra Linda-San Rafael, Sept. 16 vs. Kelseyville, Sept. 23 at American Canyon*, Sept. 30 at Justin-Siena*, Oct. 7 at Casa Grande*, Oct. 14 vs. Petaluma*, Oct. 21 vs. Vintage*, Bye, Nov. 4 vs. Napa*

North Central League

Cloverdale (NCL I)

Last season: 6-5, 3-3; fifth in NCLI, lost in semifinals of NCS Division 7 playoffs

Key losses: RB Dylan Muller, WR/DB David Alvarez, Javier Alvarez

Key returners: OL/DL Casey Lemley, Sr.; RB/WR/S Diesel Cavallo, Sr.; RB/LB Ayal Fitchelberg, Sr.; QB Caden Axell, Sr.; OL/DL Roman Carrillo, Sr.

Outlook: With reigning league champs St. Helena graduating nine all-league players, the North Central League I could be a wide-open race this year and the Eagles should be in the hunt.

Taylor Galloway, the nephew of longtime St. Vincent head coach Gary Galloway, takes over the program for his first varsity head coaching job. He began his coaching career under Paul Cronin at Cardinal Newman, then spent several years at St. Vincent and El Molino before taking some time off in 2018.

“What kick-started me back into it was coaching my oldest (son’s) Pee-Wee team last year,” he said.

Cloverdale has about 25 players on its varsity roster this year. Galloway reported they have a good mix of veteran returners on the line and young but talented athletes at their skills positions.

They return two First-Team All-League players in seniors Casey Lemley, a 6-3, 235-pound lineman, and Ayal Fitchelberg, their starting fullback/linebacker. Senior Caden Axell, who stands at 6-3 and doubles as a standout basketball player, will be a player to watch at quarterback.

“He’s really come on strong,” Galloway said of Axell. “He’s a guy that didn’t have a lot of opportunities last year but I think he’ll be a guy that could surprise some people.”

The Eagles also return four starting linemen, including four-year varsity starter Roman Carrillo at center.

Schedule: Aug. 26 vs. Ripon Christian, Sept. 2 at Piner, Sept. 9 vs. Healdsburg, Bye, Sept. 22 vs. Fort Bragg*, Sept. 30 vs. Willits*, Oct. 7 at St. Helena*, Oct. 14 at Kelseyville*, Oct. 21 vs. Middletown*, Oct. 28 at Lower Lake*, Nov. 4 vs. Clear Lake*

Roseland University Prep (NCL III)

Last season: 1-6, 1-3; fourth in NCL IV, missed playoffs

Key losses: David Leon

Key returners: OL/DL Gustavo Molina Romero, Sr.; QB/RB/S/WR Eddie Gutierrez, So.; QB/RB/WR/S Isaiah Velazquez, Sr.; DE/ LB Edgar Sorias, Jr.; TE/LB Noah Rowland, Jr.

Outlook: This will be RUP’s fourth year with a football program. They didn’t play in 2020 after the Coastal Mountain Conference canceled the season but made a triumphant return to the field last year.

The Knights currently play eight-man football with other small schools in the North Central League.

DeJuan Miggins, a former assistant at Casa Grande and St. Vincent and the stepfather of former Casa Grande grad and NFL player Elijah Qualls, will be entering his second year as head coach leading the upstart program.

“We had a show of hands of how many kids had any football experience and I think only two kids raised their hands,” he said of his first season.

The Knights went 1-6 last year but ended the season with their lone win, a 50-8 rout of John Swett.

“It opened up the floodgates,” Miggins said. “We really clicked. The kids finally picked it up and got it. And then we took that momentum and went into the offseason.”

Throughout the spring and summer, the Knights hit the weight room and participated in 7-on-7 camps. This year, they’ll have nine returning players on a roster of 22.

“We’re looking really positive this year,” said Miggins. “The guys are really eager to learn.”

As is the case in eight-man football, most players will play multiple positions on both sides of the ball.

Sophomore Eddie Gutierrez is their lone returning all-league player, a second-team selection who plays quarterback, running back, wide receiver and safety. He ran for five touchdowns in their win over John Swett last year and has made strides as a passer, recording a 9-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio at a 7-on-7 camp at SRJC this summer.

Schedule: Aug. 26 at Calistoga, Bye, Sept. 9 at Upper Lake, Sept. 17 at Crystal Springs Upland, Sept. 23 at Tomales*, Oct. 1 at John Swett*, Oct. 8 at Emery*, Oct. 15 at Round Valley*, Oct. 22 vs. Anderson Valley*, Oct. 28 vs. Laytonville*, Nov. 4 at Potter Valley*

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

