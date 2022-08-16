Ready for next step

LEAGUE PREVIEWS Today: VVAL, NCL (Sonoma County) Thursday: North Bay League Redwood division Friday: North Bay League Oak division

For local teams in the Vine Valley Athletic and North Central league, the 2022 fall season could be one to remember.

In the VVAL, Casa Grande will look to defend its league crown and go back-to-back for the first time in over a decade. The Gauchos have some stiff competition from crosstown rival Petaluma, which appears poised for a strong campaign. And don’t count out Sonoma Valley, which brings back a young but experienced squad.

Over in the NCL, Cloverdale will try to get back on top of the league with a new head coach, while Roseland University Prep aims to keep building a program still in its infancy.

Here’s a closer look at local teams from the VVAL and NCL.

VVAL

Casa Grande

Last season: 7-4, 5-1; first in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 3 playoffs

Key losses: QB Jacob Porteous, WR Shane Runyeon, OL/DL Colin Patchet, WR Marcus Scott, WR Caden Cramer, OL Garrison Crockett, OL Nick Tobin, RB/LB Antonio Bernardini, WR/LB Joe Ellis

Key returners: OL/DL Kodi Cornelius, Jr.; QB Wyatt Abramson, Jr.; RB Ryder Jacobson, Sr.; WR Lucas Miles, Sr.; S Matt Reilly, Jr.; OL Ryan Cooper, Sr.; WR/DB Spencer Almond, Sr.

Outlook: Casa Grande finally broke through in the VVAL last year, unseating three-time defending champ Vintage to capture the league crown.

Now the Gauchos are looking to reload and try to win back-to-back league titles for the first time since the 2007-2008 seasons.

While they graduated a ton of senior talent, including all-state quarterback Jacob Porteous (3,700 passing yards, 46 touchdowns) and their three top wide receivers, the Gauchos are once again loaded with veteran talent. They boast a roster of 55 players, 26 of whom are seniors and 11 are returning starters.

“A majority of our team sat behind seniors last year as juniors,” head coach John Antonio said.

That includes senior Wyatt Abramson, who will be replacing Porteous at quarterback. So far Abramson, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 281 yards with a touchdown and an interception in nine games as Porteous’ backup last year, has stepped up to the task.

“I’m super excited about him,” Antonio said. “He way exceeded my expectations coming out of summer and through camp.”

Ambramson will have his pick of targets this year as the Gauchos are 23-deep at receiver. Watch for seniors Spencer Almond, Lucas Miles and juniors Clint Rea and Ethan Arellano to be major factors.

The Gauchos also bring back their leading rusher in senior Ryder Jacobsen and first-team all-league junior lineman Kodi Cornelis, who will be entering his third season as a starter.

Defensively, Antonio reports that a majority of their starters will be juniors and the line still has a few spots up for grabs. Still, with the depth, experience, returning talent and swagger coming off last year’s league title, this is a group that Antonio and his assistants have high hopes for.

“We’re just so excited about the younger classes and this senior class,” he said. “This is the year for us in terms of what we’ve been hoping for and working hard for.”

Schedule: Sept. 2 vs. Maria Carrillo, Sept. 10 at Marin Catholic, Sept. 16 at Montgomery, Sept. 23 at Vintage, Sept. 30 vs. Ukiah, Oct. 7 vs. Sonoma Valley*, Oct. 14 at Napa*, Oct. 21 at American Canyon*, Oct. 29 vs. Petaluma*, Nov. 4 at Justin-Siena* (* indicates league game).

Petaluma

Last season: 7-4, 3-3; fourth in VVAL, lost in first round of NCS Division 4 playoffs

Key losses: TE/OLB Neill Crudo, WR/CB Doren Shaw, OL Tyshaun Thames

Key returners: QB Henry Ellis, Sr.; WR/DB Dawson Shaw, Sr.; WR/DB Silas Pologeorgis, Sr.; ILB Hyrum Smith, Sr.; ILB/RB Lucas Vanderlind, Sr.; FB Ed Berncich, Jr.; WR/K Asher Levy, Jr.; TE/DL London Sundell, Jr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Jr.; OL/DL Zack Rinsky, Sr.; OL/DL Jager Williams, Sr.; RB Chase Miller, Jr.

Outlook: The Trojans are coming off their best season in the VVAL and appear primed to take another step forward this fall. With a total roster of 33 players, they’ll have 18 total starting positions returning for this year.

Rick Krist, entering his 13th year as head coach, said there aren’t many weak spots on this year’s team. They have three returning starting linemen in junior Jed Anezil and seniors Zack Rinsky and Jagger Williams and bring back five of their six all-league players.

Headlining that group is First-Team All-League quarterback Henry Ellis, who has an array of dangerous weapons around him. Senior wide receiver Dawson Shaw and multi-positional threat senior Silas Pologeorgis, both also all-league returners, will likely make up the bulk of the Trojans’ offensive attack, along with emerging players Chase Miller, Lucas Vanderlind, Ed Bernich and Asher Levy.