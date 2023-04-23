Records fall, temps rise at annual Viking Classic track and field meet

Track and field athletes from 53 schools around Northern California descended on Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School on Saturday.

With the sun beaming down and the notorious Sonoma County wind at a cool eight miles per hour, it was perhaps perfect weather for the 32nd annual Bryan Bradley Viking Track Classic.

Or, as some called it, record-breaking weather.

Some meet records were broken and numerous personal records were set throughout the day at one of the region’s signature events of the high school track and field season.

And to say the hosts had a good showing is an understatement.

Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen continued her dominance in the distance events, sweeping the 1,600-meter and 800-meter races. The sophomore also teamed up with Seelah Kittelstrom, Hope Martin and Amrie Lacefield to win the 4x800-meter relay.

In the 1,600, Thomsen was on fire straight from the jump, slowly picking up pace every lap. She finished with a time of 4:51:58, nearly 20 seconds ahead of second place and less than two seconds behind the meet record of 4:49:67, set by Healdsburg’s Gabrielle Peterson in 2019.

As if she couldn’t do any better, Thomsen tore it up in the 800-meter run, setting a new personal record with a time of 2:12:47. That mark also sets the new meet record, which was 2:13.28 and set by Redwood’s Gillian Wagner in 2017.

Thomsen’s teammate, Joey Bowser, went toe to toe with Analy’s Owen Foley in the 400-meter event. In the end, it was Bowser who crossed the line first, setting a personal record with a mark of 49.71 that is also second all-time in the event — with his coach Corey Nelson at the top of the list.

Monty’s Joey Bowser and Analy’s Owen Foley went to the WIRE in the 400. Bowser’s time of 49.71 places him second all time in Montgomery history #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/F25KNlDYvI — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 22, 2023

“Having (Foley) behind me, I see it as a positive thing,” Bowser said. “Even if he’s ahead of me it’s a positive thing. As long as there’s a pull or a push situation, its positive.”

The Vikings’ Jude DeVries, like Bowser, was in a battle in his first race in the 1,600. Piedmont’s Christian Taylor gave DeVries all he could handle, but the Monty standout turned on the jets after the final turn, finishing with a mark of 4.20.36.

What a battle in the boys 1600 between Piedmont’s Christian Taylor and Monty’s Jude DeVries. DeVries turns on the jets in the final 200m to win it. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/xIjMMQ9FUM — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 22, 2023

Check the footage

As with most sprinting events, elite talent is on full display.

And the Viking Classic was no exception, as both the boys 100-meter and 200-meter dashes were packed with local stars.

The 100 was filled with familiar faces: Rancho Cotate’s Jacob Pruitt and Sailasa Vadrawale, Santa Rosa’s Elijah Hansen, Cloverdale’s Ivan Muro and Tamalpais’s Harrison Engel.

In a dramatic, photo-worthy finish, Pruitt edged out Hansen to take the win. Pruitt came in at 10.98; Hansen at 11.00. Pruitt also won the long jump with a new personal record of 22 feet, one inch.

Photo finish in the boys 100 meter dash. @_JacobPruitt_ matches his season high with a 10.98, @athletics_srhs Elijah Hansen right behind him with an 11 flat. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/gGxpcpx3dT — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 22, 2023

“I obviously wanted to be better,” Pruitt said. “I keep thinking I’m going to have better glimpses, but they still haven’t come … I’m still pushing out fairly well, but it does not feel as fast as I know I can be.”

The 200 was just as stacked with Bowser, Hansen, Engel and Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis.

In yet another photo finish, Bowser took the title with a mark of 22.30 and set a new personal record. In fact, every single runner in the heat finished with a record of some sort. Hansen (22.61) and Pologeorgis (22.98) both set season records.

In the girls sprints, Montgomery’s Sadie Sanders took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.23, a new personal record.

Cardinal Newman’s Abbie Mullins finished second twice in both the 100 and 200. She set a new personal best in both, with a mark of 12.79 in the 100 and 26.55 in the 200.

Field of joy

The North Bay League schools dominated in the field events on the girls side, taking first place in four of the six field events.

Santa Rosa earned first place in three of those, as Sofia Henderson finished first in the discus with a mark of 112 feet, 6 inches. Maiya Wienert Bardell cleared 5 feet, 2 inches to take first place in the high jump, a new personal record. Sophomore Dacey-Faye Howe cleared 10 feet in the pole vault to take first place and set a new personal mark.

Analy’s Tatiana Avila set a new season record in the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 3 inches. Her teammate, Karis Morasch, finished second with a jump of 33-10.

On the boys side, Cardinal Newman’s Santiago Adan won the discus with a throw of 146 feet, 4.5 inches. Montgomery’s Nathan Fifer won the high jump with a 6-4 clearance and his teammate, Caden DeVries, set a new personal record in the triple jump at 41-8.

The day’s full results are posted online at athletic.net.

All historical or area records courtesy of redwoodempirerunning.com. You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.