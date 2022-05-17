Redwood Empire golfers finish just out of qualifying for state tournament

The 2022 boys golf North Coast Section Division I Championship at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch on Monday featured 143 golfers — 19 from schools in the Redwood Empire, including Maria Carrillo, Windsor, Ukiah, and Petaluma.

Unfortunately, none of the local schools’ golfers qualified to play at the CIF NorCal Regional Championship at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito on Monday, May 23. Even so, there was some inspiring play turned in by Redwood Empire golfers.

On the team front, there were 21 teams with the top three finishers moving on to NorCal. De La Salle (Concord) finished first with a team score of 346 (top five team golfers), Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) second with 378, and Foothill (Pleasanton) third with 378.

Maria Carrillo finished sixth with a score of 389, Petaluma 18th with 477 and Ukiah 21st with 506.

“We were seven shots out from advancing to NorCal,” Maria Carrillo coach Chris Nelle said. “This is better-than-expected results. To go to a course that we are unfamiliar with and to play as well as we do on our home course, I’m very proud of the boys.”

The course was familiar to golfers from Amador Valley schools — teams that were clearly the crème of the crop and the top five team finishers.

“There are some exceptional teams out in Amador Valley. These guys have golfed this course multiple times,” Nelle said. “It’s probably a two-shot advantage per player. That’s a huge advantage.”

Windsor coach Joe Stadum agreed that there was an edge for schools with familiarity with the Lone Tree course.

“For East Bay teams that play the course during the year, yes, it is absolutely an advantage,” Stadum said.

Even so, the Pumas, who won the North Bay League-Oak division with a 6-0 record, held their own against the heavyweights.

“If you rule out the Amador Valley, we were the best team from the counties of Alameda, Marin, Napa and Sonoma,” Nelle said. “This was a wonderful season; this beats expectations. We have a good core coming back next year.”

Griffin Quan, the NBL-Oak Player of the Year, and the Pumas’ No. 1 golfer, turned in a 73 (72 par), and finished one shot over from qualifying. He finished 12th overall but fifth in the standings for individual golfers not with the three winning teams who automatically go to NorCals. The top four golfers of the 125 not on the three winning teams advanced to NorCals.

“Griffin played spot-on to what was expected to him,” Nelle said. “Playing on a course that he was unfamiliar with, I couldn’t expect much more.”

Two golfers from Windsor — Will Hoff (75) and Nick Savano (78) — finished behind Quan for the best finish from local golfers. Both qualified as at-large golfers out of the NCS boys Division 2 Championship/Individual Qualifier at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa on May 9.

“I am super proud of these guys,” Stadum said. “When you get to NCS Division 1, it’s less about individual golfers and more about the dominant teams.”

Hoff, the Jaguars’ No. 1 player, had two birdies and five bogeys, while Savano had fewer of both.

“Nick threw in a whole lot of pars. He played pretty darn consistent,” Stadum said. “We are absolutely thrilled with our season. In a lot of ways, we exceeded expectations. There are a lot of upsides coming into next year.”

Both Nelle and Stadum said there were some problems with the conditions of the golf course.

“This course was not in great shape for a championship venue,” Stadum said. “But 143 golfers all had to play it.”

Added Nelle: “The greens were atrocious.”

Other individual scores by Pumas golfers included Justin Sullivan-75, Alex LemMon-76, Sam Quarles-80, Jesse DeBaca-85, and Dean LemMon-85.

Petaluma, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion, and Ukiah, the NBL-Redwood champion, were both at the bottom of the pack in the team competition.

Ukiah was led by its No. 1 golfer, Kaden Thurston, with a 79, followed by Evan Lodge-97, Baylor Barrett-106, Addison Koehn-108, Andrew Foster-116, and Bode Gower-124.

Petaluma was led by Kyle Krupp with a 90, followed by Cole Manning-92, Trevor Gass-92, Ben Wilson-97, and Spencer Madson-Castillo-106. George Marzo did not tee off and was scratched.

Both Stadum and Nelle concurred that De La Salle — which had three of the five golfers with scores in the 60s and four who were under par — is the standard of excellence in the NCS.

“There is a boatload of talent in the Amador Valley,” Stadum said. “Overall, there is some good golf in Sonoma County, but when you look at the De La Salles of the world, that is the bar.”