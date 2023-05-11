Remembering Joe Kapp: Firebrand Cal coach would ‘punch you in the face’ for Golden Bears

Joe Kapp loved to talk about the joys of football, of “being in the arena” where men showcased their courage, their grit, their resolve.

“The arena,” Kapp said so often, “is the greatest place on earth.”

Kapp was the prideful Cal Golden Bear who quarterbacked the Berkeley school to its last Rose Bowl in 1959, who recruited top Northern California high school football players during his five-year Cal coaching stint in the 1980s, who coached the ill-fated Sacramento Attack Arena Football League team more than 30 years ago, and who will live on in memory for everyone he touched.

Kapp died Monday at the age of 85 following a 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his family said in a statement.

Kapp was in his element in the arena. He was regarded as a great teammate by day and, often, a brawler by night. He sported a gnarly scar on his chin from a fight he had with a Minnesota Vikings teammate in the late 1960s, each man trying to take blame for a loss. Kapp insisted on taking the fall and fought for that honor. Kapp reveled in that story, sharing it with Cal players while running his finger across that scar.

Kapp was defined by his bombast and leadership, and he prided himself for being the very definition of toughness. He grew up in Salinas as a Cal fan, then graduated from Hart High School in Los Angeles County, where he was a basketball and football star. He was good enough to get recruited by Cal to play basketball for famed coach Pete Newell and football for equally famed Pappy Waldorf.

Kapp’s arena included that long-ago Rose Bowl, reaching the Grey Cup in the Canadian Football League and landing in the Super Bowl, thus becoming the only man to quarterback a program to all three destinations. Kapp is in the College Football Hall of Fame, the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian football Hall of Fame — and anyone’s tough-guy Hall of Fame.

Taking over at Cal

Kapp was handed the reins of the floundering Cal football program in 1982, never mind that he never coached a down of football at any level. But what Kapp lacked in game strategy, he made up for with enthusiasm. He won people over with his booming cheer and optimism, and he’d take on anyone who doubted his love and loyalty for his beloved Bears of Berkeley.

Kapp’s first Cal season as coach ended with the wildest play in the history of college football, if not all of football, the five-lateral miracle play to beat Stanford, John Elway and the Cardinal band on the final play, 25-20.

Cal went 7-4 that season, and Kapp recruited Sacramento hard to keep the momentum rolling. Kapp landed national recruits such as running back/receiver Vince Delgado of Christian Brothers High, tailback Marc Hicks of Davis, receiver Rob Bimson of El Camino and quarterback Troy Taylor of Cordova.

‘He’s why I went to Cal’

Taylor started four years at quarterback for Cal, setting scores of records, including in Kapp’s final campaign. The former Sacramento State coach now heading the Stanford Cardinal, Taylor on Tuesday recalled the influence of Kapp.

“He’s why I went to Cal,” Taylor said by phone. “I remember him coming into my living room to recruit me. Every coach tells you how great you are when they recruit you, and he asked, ‘Troy, what are you looking for at Cal?’ ‘Well, I want to go to the Rose Bowl.’ He loved that. Then it went south. I gave secondary goals, like my desire to pass for a lot of yards and to make it to the NFL. His facial expressions changed: ‘Stop right there! Don’t talk about that! Only thing we want to talk about is winning!’”

Taylor added: “I connected with Kapp. He wore his emotions on his sleeve. He was all about Cal. No one personified Cal, a lover of football, a lover of the university like Kapp. And like Kapp, I love football and love competing, so we fit. And I always appreciate that Kapp believed in me.”

So much so that Kapp in 1986 turned the team over to Taylor, a true freshman, and instructed him to lead the charge, to be free and to be himself. Late in the season, Taylor had his jaw broken, the result of a forearm smash to the face mask, in a game at USC (Taylor reminds that he completed the 42-yard pass, by the way). Taylor recalled how he was looking for teeth in the turf and didn’t want to disappoint his coach by looking rattled or broken.

“Kapp loved that, loved how tough I was, the broken jaw, all of that,” Taylor said with a laugh. “My full name is Troy Scott Taylor, and Kapp would call me Tough S--- Taylor.”

Taylor said when he woke up from jaw surgery, Kapp was by his hospital bedside.