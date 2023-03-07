NEW YORK — The Jets are putting on the full-court press for Aaron Rodgers.

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew out Tuesday to meet with Rodgers in California, according to sources.

The Jets have reportedly already had direct conversations with the superstar quarterback this week, which would mean the Packers have given New York permission to speak with him since he remains under contract with Green Bay.

Tuesday’s news comes a day after another Jets target — ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr — inked a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

But it has been clear from the start that Rodgers was Gang Green’s preferred QB.

Rodgers, 39, has been contemplating his NFL future since the end of a disappointing 18th season in Green Bay. He could retire, return to the Packers or ask to be traded. He recently went on a darkness retreat in Oregon to find some clarity on where he would like to play next or if at all. On the “Aubrey Marcus podcast” last week, Rodgers said he would announce a decision on his future soon.

The four-time NFL MVP is scheduled to make over $59 million fully guaranteed next season, based on the three-year, $150 million contract he signed before last season. The Packers also have him under contract for $49.3 million in 2024.

The Jets are currently $1.7 million over the salary cap, according to Over The Cap. So they would need to release more than a few players to make a contract with Rodgers work. The Jets and Rodgers could also decide to restructure his contract.

Several Jets players reacted to the news of the Jets brass flying out to visit with Rodgers. Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner tweeted, “aye, @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet. I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead.”

Running back Breece Hall also tweeted, “don’t mind me...just manifesting @AaronRodgers12.”

Gang Green entered the offseason with a number of options to pursue in the hunt for a proven quarterback, including Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and Rodgers. Now, the Jets are entering murky waters as their choices begin to thin out after making Rodgers their No. 1 choice.

Carr visited the Jets twice after he was released by the Raiders last month. The 31-year-old Carr even went to the NFL combine to speak with Douglas and Johnson, but they failed to give him the long-term commitment he sought.

After sleeping on it, Carr reportedly agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $100 million in guarantees Monday. The Jets could have offered Carr a similar contract, but they’re playing the waiting game with Rodgers.

Clearly, the Jets are not willing to settle for just any quarterback as they’re targeting Rodgers in a critical year for Douglas, Saleh and the organization. The Jets defense finished fourth in the NFL in points and yards allowed last season. However, the Jets offense was near the bottom of the league in yards (25th) and points (29th). Amid a six-game losing streak to end the season, the Jets went three consecutive weeks without scoring a touchdown.

Zach Wilson, the Jets’ second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was benched multiple times due to poor performance. He passed for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions and completed just 54.5% of his passes in an ugly second season. Mike White and Joe Flacco also started games for the Jets last season, but both players are unrestricted free agents.

That’s why Johnson, the Jets owner, has been adamant about finding a veteran quarterback this offseason. The Jets have the longest playoff drought in the NFL and the second-longest in North American sports.

“That’s kind of the missing piece,” Johnson told reporters in January. “Our defense was an unbelievable story this year, from last place last year to close to the top.

“If you can do the same thing on offense, it looks pretty good. Our special teams is good, so I think we are set. We just have to deal with the offense and the quarterback.”

Adding a player with Rodgers’ stature, even for a season or two, would give the Jets the ability to possibly contend for not only AFC East division titles but a fighting chance to win the AFC with the likes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.