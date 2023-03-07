Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing last season, has received the franchise tag from the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced. An announcement was coming later Monday, the person said.

NFL Network first reported the Raiders' decision.

Jacobs would make $10.1 million next season under the franchise tag. The sides have been negotiating a long-term deal, and if they reach an agreement by July 15, the Raiders would remove the tag.

Jacobs said the week of the Pro Bowl he had no interest in playing under the franchise tag, saying he would be a “hero turned villain.”

If Jacobs doesn't agree to a long-term deal, he would play under the terms of the franchise tag or sit out and forfeit his pay. That's what Le'Veon Bell did when the Pittsburgh Steelers placed the tag on him in 2018.

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams last year. Adams then forced a trade to the Raiders.

Jacobs has repeatedly said he wants to play for the Raiders, and coach Josh McDaniels has made it clear he wants to keep his star running back in the building.

Jacobs led the league in 2022 with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

Ex-Raider Ruggs' felony DUI case stalled by fight over judge

A Nevada judge will again be asked to decide which justice of the peace should handle a preliminary hearing in the case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who is accused of killing a woman in drunken car crash in 2021.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia told Ruggs and his attorneys on Monday that she lacks the authority to decide whether she or another judge should preside over the hearing to decide if there is enough evidence to warrant that Ruggs stand trial on charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence causing death.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they will again take the issue to Clark County District Court, where a judge in January said the case should be assigned to the Las Vegas DUI specialty court docket.

But the judge handling those cases recused himself because he said he talked about Ruggs’ case during his 2022 reelection campaign.

Prosecutors plan to present evidence that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and that his Chevrolet Corvette was speeding at 156 mph before the fiery crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

The Raiders quickly released the former first-round draft pick, who was in his second season with the team.

Ruggs, 24, is on house arrest. He could face up to 50 years in prison if he's convicted.

FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Smith are the finalists for AP Comeback Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

Seahawks, QB Smith reach agreement on 3-year deal

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract Monday that keeps the AP comeback player of the year in the Pacific Northwest.

The deal will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million.

The agreement came a day before the league's deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.

Report: Chiefs will not use franchise tag on LT Brown

It won’t be déjà vu for the Chiefs and starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. for a second straight offseason.

The Chiefs are not applying the franchise tag on Brown ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, the NFL Network reports.

The decision comes less than a week after Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at the NFL Scouting Combine that using the tag remained “an option” on Brown, who played the 2022 regular season under a $16.6 million franchise tag.

Going that route for a second straight offseason on Brown would’ve cost the Chiefs a projected $19.9 million, according to Spotrac.

Vikings cut LB Kendricks to start salary cap purge

The Minnesota Vikings started their salary cap purge by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday, ending his eight-year run with the team.

The 2019 All-Pro started 113 regular season games — plus six in the playoffs — for the Vikings, who drafted him in the second round in 2015 out of UCLA. Kendricks totaled 857 tackles, 51 passes defensed and nine interceptions. He was voted a captain by his teammates and one of the club's most active players in community service.

The move saves $9.5 million against Minnesota's cap, with more trimming before free agency begins next week. The 31-year-old Kendricks had no guaranteed money left on the contract extension he signed in 2018. Cutting him costs the Vikings $1.93 million in dead money.

Jaguars place franchise tag on TE Engram after career year

Evan Engram will be back in Jacksonville for another season, probably longer if the Jaguars get their way.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on the veteran tight end Monday, guaranteeing him a one-year, $11.345 million contract in 2023. Engram and the team have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, and both sides have expressed interest in making it happen.

NFL reinstates Jaguars WR Ridley after gambling suspension

The NFL reinstated suspended receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday, clearing the way for him to join his new team in Jacksonville.

The league said Ridley, who had been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities beginning immediately. He is expected to join the Jaguars for offseason workouts beginning April 17.

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement," Ridley said in a statement. "I have always owned my mistakes, and this is no different.

"I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-rounder in 2024 to get Ridley from Atlanta at the trading deadline in November. He was suspended after the league determined he bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the Falcons to address mental health concerns.