The weeks of double-day practices and early-season scrimmages culminated Friday in the first prep football games across the North Coast.

As bleachers filled in with fans, teams busied with their last-minute preparations — and the excitement mounted.

Catch up on the action from the Game of the Week, between rivals Rancho Cotate High and Petaluma High, and other scores, with more photos and video, at pressdemocrat.com/sports/pdpreps.