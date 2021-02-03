Richard Sherman to the Raiders? He seems interested, and so is Jon Gruden

Show biz or some real business?

Hard to know exactly, but let's say it's not a stretch to think there's a mutual interest between the Raiders and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden loves veteran players. Loves them so much he authorized $4 million last season for Jason Witten to join Darren Waller and Foster Moreau in the meeting room and play as a reserve tight end.

So when Gruden and Sherman appeared to have a mutual interest in joining up for the 2021 season Tuesday on Cris Collinsworth's weekly podcast with Sherman, it had the whiff of legitimacy. Maybe even tampering if the NFL is going to take a largely tongue-in-cheek interview that seriously.

From here, if the Raiders have determined Sherman is healthy enough to be a good player for a year or two, it should be an offseason priority.

Collinsworth played matchmaker during his podcast, and both Gruden and Sherman know how to work a room. So the joint appearance may have been more entertainment than a future transaction-come-true.

New Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was the defensive coordinator with Seattle when Sherman was there. Sherman's brother told me a year ago Gruden approached Richard the last time he came up for free agency and lamented there wasn't enough money to get a deal done, but that the interest was there.

Free agency begins on March 17. Sherman, who serves at his own agent, finished a three-year deal with the 49ers last season that paid him more than $30.6 million.

Here's some of the dialogue between Gruden and Sherman as Collinsworth served as the intermediary:

Collinsworth: "I know there's tampering rules out there and I don't want to bring up up anything that might create a problem for you . . .

Gruden: "I've been fined, I've been punished . . . but Richard Sherman, if you are a free agent, which there is a rumor you are, we are looking for an Alpha presence in our secondary. Somebody that can play this technique . . . If you're available and interested maybe you and I can get together at some point off air."

Sherman: "There is a conversation to be had for sure. I'm free and available these days — fortunately and unfortunately. But that scheme that Gus runs, and he runs it more than anybody else, there are some coaches that dabble in, and dabble out, and go man and go zone and go quarters and go there. Gus lives it. Gus lives and dies by it. Eight-man box, you're not going to be able to run the ball, and we're going to stop the pass. He's like one of the Godfathers of it. It's him, Pete (Carroll), DQ (Dan Quinn), Kris Richard, they're all in there. You're going to get the originators."

I noted in a column on Jan. 9 Sherman should be a potential target.

It's hard to come up with a player who would be better to put in a meeting room with Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram than the guy 49ers players called "Uncle Sherm." In a recent round of postseason interviews, general manager Mike Mayock cited the need for both players to step up in terms of offseason work ethic and professionalism.

Later during the show, Gruden offered up the comparison between a young Woodson and Eric Allen when he came on as Raiders coach in 1998.

"If you had Charles Woodson sitting here, he would tell you, that it was Eric Allen that helped him become a great football player," Gruden said. "You have to have that veteran player, that knowledge, that communication. That daily grind mentality goes a long way."

Gruden said that besides Bradley, the Raiders had added three other coaches from his staff with the Chargers to teach a specific system where all of the teachers are on the same page.

Sherman didn't profess to be an expert on how Paul Guenther ran things, but thought Bradley's system could bring the best out of young players.

"You guys have a lot of talent, and I think the scheme, I think sometimes, you get caught up in doing too much," Sherman told Gruden. "You're a jack of all trades, a master of none. I think that's where Gus is going to come in extra handy, and his staff. I think that is important, having a staff that's been together and knows each other."

A friendly visit on a podcast is far from a slam dunk. There's no telling how much money Sherman wants and how much the Raiders are willing to pay. There's also the possibility Sherman has hit his expiration date as a cornerback having played only five games last season for the 49ers with a calf injury.

Yet there's something about Sherman to the Raiders that feels like a match, both in terms of the organization as well as his relationship with Bradley and Gruden's borderline obsession with veteran players who have a pedigree.

Sherman could easily retire, leaving ESPN and the NFL Network to fight over him to be an analyst.

"I'm anxious to see what you do what your career is over, but let's not rush yourself into that yet," Gruden said.

Stay tuned.