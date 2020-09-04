Richie James Jr. returns for 49ers; Tavon Austin out hurt

SANTA CLARA ― There was a positive development surrounding the 49ers’ banged-up receiving corps on Thursday.

Richie James Jr., the third-year pro who has been the team’s primary return man the last two seasons, was activated off the non-football injury list and returned to practice for the first time since fracturing his wrist in June.

James is considered a favorite for a roster spot and would give the 49ers some much-needed experience while the position deals with injuries. Projected starters Deebo Samuel (broken foot) and first-round draft pick, Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), are iffy for the Sept. 13 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. There will be more clarity for those two next week when the team begins its final preparation for Arizona.

The news surrounding James came as somewhat of a surprise. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Aug. 20 he expected James to begin the season on an injured list, forcing him to miss the first six weeks of the season. James’ fractured bone healed faster than the team anticipated.

But not all the news Thursday was good for the receivers. Tavon Austin, who was a candidate to replace James as a returner, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a recent knee injury, the team said.

Austin joins receivers Jalen Hurd (ACL) and veteran J.J. Nelson, who have gone on IR over the last few weeks with knee injuries.

Additionally, fellow wideout Trent Taylor missed practice for a second straight day with an undisclosed issue, though he was seen doing workouts on the side. A team source reiterated Thursday that whatever is keeping Taylor from practicing isn’t considered serious.

Kendrick Bourne was given the day off but was on the practice field catching passes and talking with coaches. The team hasn’t said why Bourne sat out, but it appears likely he was given a vet day.

Another injury for Verrett

Cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a hamstring injury during practice Wednesday, according to general manager John Lynch during an interview on KNBR Radio in San Francisco Thursday morning. Verrett was not on hand Thursday.

Verrett had been one third of the competition to start at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman with Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon. It appears Moseley is going to win the job, though the team has been coy about its battles for starting spots.

The Athletic reported Thursday that Verrett suffered a Grade 1 strain, which could sideline him for a few weeks. It’s unclear if that would cost Verrett his spot on the roster after having a promising camp. But surely his lengthy injury history will be factored into the decision.

Verrett has played in just six games over the last four seasons while dealing with a slew of injuries including ACL and Achilles tears. If he doesn’t make the team, the 49ers may tap second-year pro Tim Harris or veteran Dontae Johnson to round out the cornerback group.

Warner remains on COVID-19 list

Thursday was the first day linebacker Fred Warner could have returned off the reserve/COVID-19 list after getting placed on the list Monday. According to league rules, the team cannot comment on Warner beyond his roster status as he remained on the list Thursday.

The team has not said who would replace Warner in the starting lineup should he remain unavailable for Week 1. A likely candidate is second-year pro Azeez-Al Shaair, who appeared in 15 games last season, including four starts, while he worked into the rotation after Kwon Alexander sustained his pectoral injury on Halloween.

Warner must pass three consecutive COVID-19 tests before he’s allowed to rejoin his teammates.

First cut made

Teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, but the 49ers are getting a head start on making cuts.

On Thursday, the team released defensive back Jamar Taylor, a league source confirmed to the Bee. Taylor had been working primarily in the slot while starter K’Waun Williams was out dealing with a calf injury. Williams returned to practice this week and appears ready to play against Arizona. The Athletic was first to report Taylor’s release.

--Tight end Jordan Reed did not practice Thursday for undisclosed reasons.

--Defensive end Dee Ford (calf tightness) was back on the practice field in a helmet and shell after missing time with a calf injury. He was doing individual drills separate from his teammates. As Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week, Ford is expected to be available against the Cardinals.

--Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has been out with hamstring tightness, was ramping up his conditioning and rehab work on Thursday, doing sprints and running routes on the side field. It appears he’ll be ready to go next week, barring a setback.

--Defensive end Dion Jordan, who observed Wednesday’s practice in sweats, was back on the field Thursday. Jordan remains in the hunt for a roster spot to back up Nick Bosa and Ford.

--Center Ben Garland (ankle), Bosa (leg strain) and Aiyuk (hamstring) remained out of practice on Thursday.

--The 49ers canceled practice Friday to allow players to recover from injuries. The free day will also allow coaches and the front office to begin finalizing the roster ahead of Saturday’s cut-down deadline.