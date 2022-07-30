Subscribe

Rincon Valley Little League juniors squad wins again, advances to state semifinal game

July 29, 2022, 9:00PM

Rincon Valley Little League’s juniors team is on quite a tear.

The squad of 12- to 14-year-olds will play for a berth in the state NorCal championship game on Saturday night after defeating East Amador 9-4 on Friday.

The victory came in the second of what will be at least three games in three days for the team. If they win Saturday against Sunnyvale, RV will play Sunday night for the NorCal title and the right to advance to the regional tournament.

Rincon Valley met Sunnyvale already, falling 11-8 last Saturday. The Sonoma County team ran the table in the consolation bracket, with four consecutive victories since that loss to reach the semifinal showdown.

The juniors squad is the last of four Rincon Valley teams of different age levels to reach the state tournament this month.

