Rincon Valley Little League juniors team still aive in state playoffs, but 12-and-under eliminated

The junior squad is the last team alive in the state tournament for Rincon Valley Little League, as the 12-and-under team lost two games this week to end their season.

The juniors defeated Dublin 12-3 on Thursday night to continue advancing through the loser’s backet wirh a chance to eventually play for the title.

Their Thursday victory sets up a rematch Friday night with Sutter Area Little League, a team Rincon Valley beat Monday 10-1.

A victory in that game would move the RV juniors one win from the title game.

On Tuesday, the 12u team faced Tri-City, falling 4-1. Theo Klosevitz, Cooper McIntosh and Santino Rubio all took the mound, and they surrendered four earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking five.

After RV took an early 1-0 lead, Tri-City scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the first, proving to be the difference. They added to their lead in the second, scoring one run.

Rincon Valley’s bats were cold, as they only amassed one run on one hit. That hit was by Mason Caster in the top of the fourth.

After losing to Tri-City, RV would have to beat San Mateo on Wednesday before having to beat Tri-City twice in a row to claim the title.

While the San Mateo game was certainly more high-scoring, it was RV that came up on the losing end, 10-7. An eight-run second inning by San Mateo, which included a grand slam, proved to be costly and left too much ground to make up

Rincon Valley did make it close, however, scoring two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning, powered by a home run from Rubio. San Mateo did get some insurance runs in those innings, however.

RV ended up outhitting San Mateo with a total of nine hits to seven. San Mateo also had three errors to RV’s one.