Rincon Valley Little League’s senior-level team cherishes postseason run to state tournament

Rincon Valley Little League’s senior-level team came up just short of a state finals appearance this past week, falling to Willow Glen in the consolation bracket.

The RVLL seniors went unbeaten in the postseason up until the state tournament, steamrolling their way through the District 35 tournament before beating Benicia 5-2 in the Section 1 title game at Alameda’s Paul Bail Field.

Senior Little League baseball is for teens ages 15-16. They play on a full 90-foot diamond, just like Major League Baseball. It’s the oldest division Little League offers, and draws freshmen and sophomores after their high school seasons end in late spring.

“Personally, I thought the team could make it far,” center fielder/pitcher Sawyer Buonaccorsi said. “But ultimately, we did it just for fun and got pretty far.”

The victory against Benicia advanced Rincon Valley into the state tournament, where they continued their winning ways with a 10-0 opening victory over Shasta Dam. They would fall to Mt. Eden, the eventual champion, 5-3 in the second round and get bumped down to the consolation bracket.

To make it to the championship game, the seniors would need to win five games in five days, which included beating the winner’s bracket representative twice.

The tournament, held in San Leandro, started out right for the Sonoma County representatives.

Sunrise was the first opponent, and RV won 6-1 behind a stellar pitching performance from Jackson Hunt. It’s also worth noting that the youngest player on Rincon Valley’s team, eighth grade second baseman Devlin Chavez, took a spike to the finger on a stolen-base attempt, left to the dugout and later came back into the game.

“It’s crazy how Devlin got spiked, goes out to the locker room for a few minutes, pops out and he’s playing again,” pitcher Max Peterson said of his teammate. “He plays the rest of the game, it’s a night game, the lights are out and then right after that he goes to the hospital and gets four stitches.”

The boys from Santa Rosa left no doubt in the second game, thrashing Atwater 11-1. Then, on Thursday of last week, they faced Willow Glen for a trip to the state title game.

Rincon Valley’s bats went quiet at the worst possible time, as they lost 2-1 and ended their run.

“I was the starting pitcher for the (Willow Glen) game, and we started out OK with a 1-2-3 inning,” Peterson said. “The bats were just not on and we weren’t scoring runs like we usually do.”

“I thought the kids handled (the loss) really well,” said manager Todd Buonaccorsi, Sawyer’s father. “I told them we would have to win five games in five days, which is not easy but not impossible. I thought we had a chance and I thought we had it lined up.”

Even with the senior squad’s loss, it has been a historic season for the league.

Four other Rincon Valley squads — juniors, 12 and under, 11 and under and 10 and under — won district titles, a feat that hadn’t been achieved since the league was founded in the 1960s. On top of that, the 10u, 12u and juniors squads also won section championships and are headed to the state tournament.

“Rincon Valley has really stepped it up,” Todd Buonaccorsi said. “I think they’ve been set up to succeed for a long time. ”

“It shows that the times may be changing,” Peterson added. “It also shows that Rincon Valley will become a Little League powerhouse again.”