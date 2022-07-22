Rincon Valley Little League’s younger squads on postseason hot streak

Rincon Valley Little League has been on a historic tear during All-Star playoffs over the last few weeks.

All five of their All-Star teams — Seniors, Juniors, 12 and under, 11u and 10u — brought home District 35 titles earlier in the month, an accomplishment that league organizers say has never happened in RVLL’s 63-year history.

But the league’s success didn’t stop at the district level. The Seniors, Juniors, 12u and 10u teams all kept up their winning ways and went on to claim the Section 1 titles. While the 11u team wasn’t in that mix, they still finished as runners-up in sections.

“The district administrator was just here in my office a couple minutes ago and I asked him, ‘Have you ever heard of this? And he’s like, ‘It’s never happened, not where one league just takes over everything,’” said Mark Douglas, coach of the 12u All-Star team and the player agent for the Minors and lower divisions of RVLL.

Heading into this weekend, three of the four RVLL teams that won section titles are still alive. The Seniors team made it to the semifinals of the state playoffs last week to see their run come to an end. But for the Junior, 12u and 10u teams, the state playoffs begin on Saturday.

State is the highest level of playoffs for 10u, while the 12u and Juniors teams can still advance to the regionals, where they’d face teams from other West Coast states for a chance to advance to the Little League World Series.

All three teams will open the state playoffs on Saturday. The 10u team will play at Turlock American Little League at 3 p.m., the 12u team will be playing at Pajaro Valley Little League in Watsonville at 11 a.m. and the Juniors team will be playing at Chico Westside Little League at 8 p.m.

10u

Districts: 10-0 win over Petaluma National, 14-1 win over Sebastopol, 4-3 win over Petaluma American, 13-3 win over Healdsburg, 4-2 loss to Petaluma National, 10-6 win over Petaluma National.

Sections: 12-2 win over Benicia, 7-6 win over Lafayette, 9-4 win over Mill Valley, 6-5 win over Mill Valley.

Players: Dominic Bagala, Max Coyle, Roman deRutte, Cole Harris, Ben Hirsch, Miles Huntington, Kaleb Johnson, Dominik Kunimune, Samuel Lattanzio, Cole McFarland, Daniel Navi, Joaquin Purugganan, Jasmer Tillitz.

Manager: Derek Huntington

Coaches: Nate deRutte, Sean McFarland

12u

Districts: 11-1 win over Fort Bragg, 16-1 win over Petaluma American, 6-5 win over Petaluma Valley, 4-2 win over Petaluma Valley

Sections: 4-1 win over Davis American, 7-5 win over Tiburon, 5-1 loss to Tiburon, 6-3 win over Tiburon

Players: Mason Caster, Kayne Arnold, Marco Barbieri, Ethan Butterfield, Grayden Carrigan, Markie Douglas, Isaac Herfurth, Theodore Klosevitz, Cooper McIntosh, Simon Petersen, Santino Rubio, Rylan Schryver, Dylan Suacci.

Manager: Mark Douglas

Coaches: Tyler Suacci, Scott McIntosh

Juniors

Districts: 14-4 win over Santa Rosa American, 5-0 win over Fort Bragg, 14-4 win over Santa Rosa American

Sections: 19-12 win over West Marin, 12-2 win over American Canyon, 4-0 win over American Canyon

Players: Cooper Bluestone, Colin Bone, Charles Bruno, Emmett Coyle, Landon Culley, Callaghan Faircloth, Miles Frengel, James Keating, Cade Larson, Lars Ludtke, Steve Schneiderman, Benjamin Stark, Caden Thom, Charlie Toig, Kahlio Vaetoe

Manager: Marshall Bluestone

Coaches: Bob Bone, Jason Frengel

