Subscribe

Rockies TV reporter hit in head by foul ball during game against Giants, is recovering

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 19, 2022, 4:38PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

DENVER — AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she's recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies' game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.

Wingert, who covers the Rockies, was in the camera well past the Rockies' first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.

Wingert said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she "received internal & external stitches.”

Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette