Roundup: Cardinal Newman girls rout Piner in NCS soccer opener

Well, that’s one way to kick off a playoff campaign.

The Cardinal Newman girls, the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 3 prep soccer bracket, scored three goals in each half Tuesday night as they beat No. 16 Piner 6-0.

The Cardinals got it started in the 11th minute of the first half, when Sofia Lightner was left unmarked in the Piner box and was able to head it home.

11’ | GOAL NEWMAN! Sofia Lightner is left unmarked in the box and the Newman No. 10 heads it home #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/LW3mgqRxOO — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 15, 2023

“I think the first playoff game, it’s about getting your emotions in check,” Cardinal Newman head coach John Gilson said. “It’s the playoffs, and one of the teams’ seasons is over. It took us a while to settle, but once we got in a rhythm and scored a couple of goals, we kept focusing on ourselves.”

Nine minutes later, it was Alex Barnes who found the back of the net, as she took it herself and slotted it into the bottom right corner.

In the 35th minute of the 40-minute first half, Nathali Mendoza gave Newman an even larger cushion as she buried a goal from a tight angle on the left side. Up 3-0 at halftime, Newman was showing why it is the NBL-Oak champion and top seed.

It only got better for the Cardinals from there.

Newman came out of halftime on fire, scoring two goals within 30 seconds to take a 5-0 lead. Sam Fenske and Bella D’Amico were the scorers.

The Cardinals would get one more in the eighth minute of the second half, as Abella Hunter won a one-on-one battle with the Piner keeper. From then on, Piner got into the Newman box a few times, but couldn’t convert.

Newman will now host No. 8 Petaluma in Friday’s quarterfinals. The Trojans were 3-1 winners over ninth-seeded Alhambra.

Elsewhere in the Division 3 bracket Tuesday, 10th-seeded Rancho Cotate suffered a first-round loss, falling to No. 7 Miramonte 6-0. The Cougars finish the season at 12-7 overall and 8-2 in league play, good for second place in the NBL-Redwood.

In the Division 2 bracket, third-seeded Maria Carrillo only needed one goal to hold off No. 14 Dougherty Valley. The goal came via Mia Carra, who finished off of a corner kick. Emma Popoff earned the assist on the corner.

Maria Carrillo now faces sixth-seeded Montgomery, who beat No. 11 Livermore in a shootout after tying 0-0. The Vikings won the shootout 4-3.

Elsewhere in Division 2, both No. 2 Windsor and No. 10 Ukiah picked up wins. Windsor beat No. 15 Arroyo 4-0 while Ukiah upset No. 7 Northgate 2-1. The best part? They play each other in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Windsor.

No. 4 Casa Grande put three goals past No. 13 Benicia in a 3-1 win. The Gauchos now host No. 5 Redwood at 7 p.m. Friday in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Boys basketball

In Division 5, fourth-seeded Cloverdale opened its playoff campaign with a win, beating No. 13 International 62-56 in triple overtime.

The Eagles were hurt by a 18-7 third-quarter run by the Jaguars before responding with a 16-9 fourth quarter to tie it up. In the third overtime period, Cloverdale finally broke it open and went on a 9-3 run to close it out.

Tatum Kurpinsky led the scoring with 22 points, while Caden Axell had 16 points and Casey Lemley added 12. Cloverdale will now play host to No. 5 Athenian in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Elsewhere in Division 5, No. 10 Sonoma Academy fell to No. 7 Marin Academy 60-41, while No. 15 Credo lost 63-35 to second-seeded Head Royce.

In Division 3, third-seeded Piner was given a tough game by No. 14 Encinal, but the Prospectors pulled out the 50-44 win. A 16-10 fourth quarter helped Piner pull away. Theo McDowell led the scoring with 21 points, while Dave Baraka added 10 and Kansh Singh eight.

Piner will now host No. 6 St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Also in Division 3, No. 13 Rancho Cotate lost to No. 4 Piedmont 65-43 while fifth-seeded Analy beat No. 13 Miramonte 59-49. The Tigers will travel to Piedmont on Friday for the quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

In Division 3, No. 7 seed Maria Carrillo used a 16-6 second quarter and 18-9 third quarter to beat No. 10 Alhambra 58-33. Ivy Dutcher had 12 points and four assists, Leyna Gorauskas had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jillian Ebner added 13 rebounds.

The Pumas will now travel to the No. 2 seed in Pinole Valley. That quarterfinal matchup will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Also in Division 3, No. 13 Elsie Allen lost 71-20 to No. 4 Eureka, while No. 6 Sonoma Valley beat No. 11 Encinal 61-52. The Dragons will now travel to the third seed, San Marin, at p.m. Friday.

Sonoma Academy, the No. 6 seed in Division 5, beat No. 11 seed Redwood Christian 55-29. The Coyotes were powered by an 18-0 second quarter. Ellie Stearn led Sonoma Academy with 21 points, while Ann Tyko scored 14 and Lael Gott 10.

The Coyotes will now head to third-seeded San Domenico on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal matchup. San Domenico rolled past 14th-seeded Credo 72-9.

SRJC baseball

The Bear Cubs scored seven runs in the second inning Tuesday and survived a furious comeback from San Mateo as they won 8-7.

Hekili Robello got the win on the mound while Connor Charpiot earned the save.

Bryce Cannon hit a home run, while both Ian Avalos and Aidan Lombardi went 2-for-4 at the plate. SRJC moves to 4-3 overall.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.