Roundup: Casa Grande girls to play for league hoops tournament title

Saturday is set.

Casa Grande, the No. 3 seed in the Vine Valley Athletic League’s girls basketball tournament, upset No. 2 American Canyon 35-29 in Thursday’s semifinal to reach Saturday’s title contest.

The Gauchos were led by a double-double from Marissa Brody, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Brody also had five assists and three steals. Avery King had 10 points, and Jamie McGaughey added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

In the VVAL’s other semifinal, fourth-seeded Vintage pulled off the upset over No. 1 Sonoma Valley, 35-30. The Dragons had to adapt, as both Lola Martin and Trinity Wilkins fouled out.

The results mean that Casa Grande gets the automatic bid into the North Coast Section playoffs by way of advancing the furthest in the league tournament out of the three league champions (Sonoma Valley, Casa Grande and American Canyon).

Casa will face Vintage for the third time this season in Saturday's championship game. The teams split their regular-season series. The championship game will take place at 5 p.m. at Casa Grande.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo only scored one goal Thursday night, but that proved to be enough as the Pumas beat Analy 1-0. The lone goal came in the first half, as Lilah Kerr linked up with Kylie Malm, who found the back of the net.

Piner and Healdsburg, on the other hand, fought to a 2-2 draw that featured goals in each half. Julia Dolph had another impressive game, with a goal and assist, while Viola Santana scored the other goal for the Prospectors.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale kept its perfect league record intact, improving to 15-0 after beating Clear Lake 61-38.

A 19-9 second quarter for the Eagles broke things open before halftime, and their defense held the Cardinals to just four points in the third quarter.

Tatum Kurpinsky led the way with 20 points, while Caden Axell had 16 points and Casey Lemley 13.

SRJC baseball

The Bear Cubs gave up five runs in the first inning Thursday, and that proved to be too big of a hole as they lost to Cañada 7-5.

A highlight for Santa Rosa was Jake McCoy, who hit a home run. Connor Charpiot went 2-for-4 at the plate for SRJC and Daniel Smith took the loss on the mound.

