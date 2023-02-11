If Friday’s North Bay League Redwood girls basketball tournament championship game proved anything, it’s that this is exactly what these types of games are made for.

Healdsburg beat Windsor 34-30 in a thriller to add the tournament championship to this year’s outright league title. The Greyhounds were on their back foot for most of the game but came to life at the end of the third quarter.

“They’re such a resilient group, and I knew I had a special group from day one in practice,” Healdsburg head coach Steve Zichichi said. “They just play harder and harder and harder as the game goes on … they wouldn’t be denied tonight. We wanted it more than them.”

The Greyhounds were also without their leading scorer, Hailey Webb. Allie Espinoza and Itzel Ortiz stepped up in her place, as Ortiz hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 35 seconds left to take a 32-30 lead. Espinoza followed that up with a bucket of her own, and Healdsburg held on.

Timeout Windsor. 5:31 left in the third. Nice little post move from Allie Espinoza and we are tied at 18! #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/5rknaSVTrB — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) February 11, 2023

“I had to step up,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been stepping up these past few games, and this was probably one of the best games I’ve played … big game, championship game, we had to win. I had to keep shooting.”

Ortiz and Windsor’s Bella Tavolacci led all scorers with 13 points apiece. Espinoza added 10 for Healdsburg.

The other contest held Friday at Rancho Cotate was the NBL-Redwood boys tournament championship game, which featured the hosts taking on top-seeded Ukiah.

The Wildcats, who had a perfect league record en route to winning the Redwood title this season, beat Rancho 51-39 to take the tournament title.

It wasn’t until the third quarter, however, when Ukiah started to pull away. The Wildcats were up 35-20 with three minutes left in the frame. Rancho did end the quarter on a 6-2 run, but the Ukiah lead was 37-26 going into the fourth.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year; that’s just what our mantra has been all year,” Ukiah head coach Duane Nelson said. “We really press in those first four or five minutes of the third quarter; it is our game. We make the adjustments at halftime, and the kids buy into them.”

Ukiah’s Tony Zacarias, who had eight points in the first quarter alone, led all scorers with 18 points. Rancho’s Adam Pengel scored 15 to lead the Cougars.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman spoiled Piner’s senior night, beating the host Prospectors 1-0 thanks to Sebastian Faivre’s second-half goal.

Regardless of the result, it has been a historic year for Piner as the first school to win boys soccer league titles in both the Oak and Redwood. The Prospectors finish with a league-leading record of 5-3-2.

SRJC baseball

The host Bear Cubs scored four runs in the eighth inning as they beat College of Marin 13-6.

Austin Erlicher, who got the win on the mound, also had a strong performance at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and three runs. Ian Avalos, who also went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored three runs, also had a home run and three RBIs.

SRJC moves back to .500 with a 3-3 record. The Bear Cubs next host San Mateo at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

