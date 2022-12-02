Roundup: Prep basketball tournaments get underway

Thursday featured a loaded slate of winter sports as a number of local basketball tournaments got underway.

At Montgomery’s Russ Peterich Viking Tip-Off, the host Vikings moved to 3-0 with a thorough 63-38 win over Hercules in the first round. Will Grafe led the way with 16 points on three three-pointers, while Caden DeVries added 12 points and four assists, Izeyah Wright had 11 points, four rebounds, a pair of blocks and three impressive dunks and Donovan Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

The Vikings will play Washington-Fremont in the semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Analy, the other local team in the Peterich, fell to defending North Coast Section Division 3 champion Branson 64-32 in the first round.

Gavin Reid had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds with four threes on the night. The Tigers (0-1) will face North-Bakersfield in the loser bracket Friday at 4 p.m.

Up north, Cardinal Newman won its first-round game against Arcata 69-52 at a tournament hosted by McKinleyville. Sam Cline continued his torrid start to the year, dropping in a game-high 24 points with four three-pointers to lead the Cardinals (4-0). Gavin Vogenson added 14 and Drew Krilich 12, each with a pair of threes. The Cardinals will face Lincoln-San Francisco (1-0) in the semifinals on Friday.

Elsewhere, Piner used a 25-point fourth quarter to close the deal on Albany, winning 71-53 in the first round of a tournament at Novato High School. It was a well-rounded offensive effort down in Novato, as Kansh Singh (21 points), Matt Erickson (12 points), and Theo McDowell (11 points) led the Prospectors (3-0), who will face San Rafael (3-0) in Friday’s semifinals.

The Bulldogs advanced with a 61-54 win over Sonoma Valley, which drops to 0-2.

Over in St. Helena, Healdsburg topped Roseland University Prep 60-42 in the first day of pool play at the Sutter Home Invitational. Sam Vanden Heuvel led the Greyhounds (3-0) with 25 points, while Sebastian Miranda added 14 and Pedro Diaz 11.

In the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High School, Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa both dropped their first-round games. The Cougars (1-3) lost to Bethel 57-33 while the Panthers (1-2) fell to Vallejo 54-52. Zoran Peacocke (20 points) and Elijah Hansen (19) paced the Panthers.

Down in the East Bay, Windsor picked up its first win of the year at Piedmont’s tournament, topping Hamilton-Los Angeles 73-66. The Jaguars (1-2) will face Northgate (1-2), one of the region’s top teams, in the semifinals Friday.

Ukiah also stayed undefeated on the season, beating Dixon 44-31 in a tournament hosted by Pierce High School. The Wildcats are now 5-0 on the year.

Girls basketball

At the Dragon Classic held at Sonoma Valley, Maria Carrillo beat Archie Williams 58-47 thanks to strong first and third quarters. Jillian Ebner had herself a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Two other Pumas hit double digits, as Ivy Dutcher and Keira Cangson both scored 13 points.

The Pumas (2-0) will face San Domenico (2-0) in the semifinals on Friday. The Panthers, the reigning CIF State Division 5 champs, beat Ukiah 53-19 on Thursday.

Montgomery eked past Campolindo 52-51 in overtime in their first-round game of the Dragon Classic. Kaia Eubanks led the Vikings (1-0) with 23 points, while Emily Mathis added 19 and Elle Picard 10.

The Vikings will play host Sonoma Valley (3-0) in the semifinals Friday, which advanced with a first-round win over Analy.

At Cloverdale’s Sandy Mac Invitational, Windsor had no trouble with St. Helena, as they beat the Saints 64-15. Skylar Westover had 17 points, while Olivia Right had 14 for the Jaguars.

Hosts Cloverdale, however, didn’t have the same luck, as the Eagles fell to St. Bernard’s 53-41 despite outscoring the winners 20-4 in the fourth quarter. Amara Galvan led the Eagles with 13 points.

Windsor and Cloverdale will play each other Friday in the next round of pool play.

Cardinal Newman took care of business in its opening game of the Cardinal Newman Classic on Thursday, routing Redwood 72-21 to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Cardinals will face Branson (1-1) on Friday in the second day of the round-robin tournament.

Girls soccer

Montgomery took care of Kingsburg-Fresno 3-0 at the Newport Beach Back Bay Invitational on Thursday. Kalani Gonzales had two goals and Kehlen Eubanks added another. Natalia Jimenez earned an assist. The Vikings (2-0) will next take on Flintridge Sacred Heart on Friday.

Rancho Cotate moved to 3-0 on the year with a 1-0 victory over Sonoma Valley on Thursday. Jessica Sprouse scored the game’s lone goal on a corner kick that found the back post. Cougars goalkeepers Breanna Fagundes and Jillian Mefferd each also had several big saves to keep the Dragons (0-1) off the scoreboard.

Healdsburg won its season opener 2-1 over St. Helena on Thursday. Maddie Munselle and Viola Santana each scored, while Julia Dolph recorded an assist.