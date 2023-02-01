Roundup: SRJC baseball gets 1st win

SRJC baseball is here.

The Bear Cubs picked up their first win of the season Tuesday, beating Sierra 4-1. Three runs in the fifth inning plus one in the eighth sealed the deal.

Tony Juarez got the win on the bump for Santa Rosa. Aiden Lombardi was electric, going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, one run and three RBIs. Tyler James went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, while Connor Charpiot had a double.

Next up for SRJC (1-2) is Cañada College at home Tuesday, Feb. 7. Start time is 2 p.m.

Prep girls basketball

The score was 15-0 after one quarter Tuesday as No. 5 Healdsburg took that lead and ran to a 54-20 win over Santa Rosa. Itzel Ortiz scored 19 points, while Ruby Leffew and Maddie Wagner added 11 apiece.

Maria Carrillo avenged its loss to Montgomery earlier this season by beating the Vikings 52-48 on Tuesday. A 19-10 second quarter saw the Pumas take the lead for good.

Leyna Gorauskas had 10 points and 13 rebounds for yet another double-double for the Pumas, and Ivy Dutcher added eight points. For the Vikings, the trio of Kaia Eubanks (18 points), Elle Picard (14 points) and Emily Mathis (10) were all in double figures.

Rancho Cotate’s defense held Piner to just 22 points, while the Cougars’ offense scored 88 points in a convincing win Tuesday. Xenia Zabaneh scored 17 points to led all scorers, while Adriana Perez was right behind her with 15 points.

Prep boys basketball

On Monday, Petaluma beat Casa Grande 74-46 thanks to 19-point performances by Dalton Armstrong and Andy Bai. Shane Douglas also had 11 points for the Trojans. For Casa, Jack Barlow led the way with 14 points.

