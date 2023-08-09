SACRAMENTO — Da’vian Kimbrough is three years from being able to secure a driver’s license and eight years from being allowed to sip Champagne, but he’s not too young to live out his dream.

Kimbrough can run circles around people of any age on the pitch as a young soccer phenom who is just scratching the surface of his remarkable potential, according to those who marvel at his skills.

Kimbrough on Tuesday signed a contract with Sacramento Republic FC, becoming the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history at 13 years, five months and 13 days.

Republic FC held a news conference to announce Kimbrough’s signing in what the club called a “special moment in American soccer history.” Kimbrough was joined by his parents, Jessica Cervantes and Domonique Kimbrough — both former college athletes, including stints at Delta College in Stockton — as well as his grandparents and four younger siblings.

With a mouth full of braces and a shy smile, Kimbrough thanked his family and coaches from Republic FC’s youth development academy.

“I want to thank my parents and grandparents and my coaches and the academy,” Kimbrough said. “They helped me grow to be the player I am. I thank them for believing in me.”

Kimbrough is just a boy in age, but he’s the man on the attack at 5-foot-11 and growing. His rise from the Republic’s youth academy to the professional ranks has wowed those who’ve studied his progress. After practicing with the Republic for nearly two months, Kimbrough has been added to the club’s first-team roster, pending league and federation approval. He is now eligible to compete in USL Championship matches.

Kimbrough is a striker known for his poise, feel for the game and ability to produce goals.

“Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning,” Republic FC president and general manager Todd Dunivant said in a news release. “He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups, thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first-team training grounds. We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

Kimbrough is a Vacaville native whose parents live in Woodland, where he cut his teeth with the Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County as a youngster. He has always played up in age groups, so this challenge is par for the course.

When Kimbrough was 10, he ran with the elite 11-year-olds soccer crowd. When he was 12, he hung with the 13-year-olds. At 13, he now finds himself surrounded by men, some of whom are old enough to be his father.

Kimbrough started playing with the Vacaville Club Soccer North Bay Elite at age 7 and began home schooling at 9. He has been with Republic FC’s youth development academy for two years. During that time, he has taken charter school courses through the academy.

Kimbrough scored 61 goals during his two-year stint with the Republic FC youth academy. His 13-and-under team went 30-1-0 in 2021-22 as part of the MLS Next program, which competes across the country. Kimbrough was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2023 Bassevelde U13 Cup while competing against the world’s most prestigious youth clubs.

Since 2015, Republic FC has supported the development of hundreds of Northern California youth players. Twenty four have gone on to sign professional contracts around the world. None were as young as Kimbrough.

Republic coaches and executives insist this is not a publicity stunt. It’s a player playing beyond his years, a young man growing in size and stature by the week.

But will he see game action for Republic FC? Time will tell.

“It depends on when he’s ready,” Republic FC coach Mark Briggs said. “His first session with the first unit, yes, you could see he was a kid, and you could see there were some nerves, but then you could see right away his brain starting to work and he was able to figure it out. The kid is something special. Now the hard work really starts. It’s time to knuckle down.”

The Republic’s next home match is Aug. 26, when the team hosts its 10th season celebration at Sacramento City College’s Hughes Stadium, where the club played its first season.

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them,” Briggs said. “Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him. Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person.”

At no point was Kimbrough rushed through the process, team executives said. His time has come.

“With each player that comes through our academy, our approach is unique and tailored to help the individual find their best journey,” Republic FC Academy Director Eder Quintanilla said. “Da’vian is a special player who has thrived in difficult and challenging environments.”