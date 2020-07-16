Subscribe

San Francisco 49ers, Giants to distribute up to 500,000 free masks throughout the Bay Area

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 16, 2020, 1:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The San Francisco 49ers and Giants are teaming with a health care company to distribute hundreds of thousands of cloth masks throughout the Bay Area to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The two teams announced the plan Thursday to work with Dignity Health and their flagship radio station KNBR on the initiative to support Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign advocating wearing masks in public.

The teams will each produce masks co-branded with Dignity Health’s logo that will be distributed at no charge to fans, workers on the front lines of the pandemic and community organizations. The Giants masks are currently being distributed with the baseball season scheduled to start next week. The 49ers masks are set to be distributed starting next month.

The initiative will start with 200,000 masks and could reach 500,000 if there is demand.

“If we want to get back to the ballpark and get life back to life as normal this is a simple step,” 49ers CEO Jed York said about wearing masks.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine