San Francisco 49ers, Giants to distribute up to 500,000 free masks throughout the Bay Area

The San Francisco 49ers and Giants are teaming with a health care company to distribute hundreds of thousands of cloth masks throughout the Bay Area to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The two teams announced the plan Thursday to work with Dignity Health and their flagship radio station KNBR on the initiative to support Governor Gavin Newsom’s campaign advocating wearing masks in public.

The teams will each produce masks co-branded with Dignity Health’s logo that will be distributed at no charge to fans, workers on the front lines of the pandemic and community organizations. The Giants masks are currently being distributed with the baseball season scheduled to start next week. The 49ers masks are set to be distributed starting next month.

The initiative will start with 200,000 masks and could reach 500,000 if there is demand.

“If we want to get back to the ballpark and get life back to life as normal this is a simple step,” 49ers CEO Jed York said about wearing masks.