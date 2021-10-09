Santa Rosa beats Montgomery 28-14 in clash of rivals

Carlitos Pardo could hardly wait to get his hands on the Ralph Fravel Trophy.

The senior running back for Santa Rosa took off to snatch the prize off the table it had been resting on all game out of the back of the end zone before the final buzzer even sounded in the Panthers’ 28-14 win on Friday over cross-town rival Montgomery, but head coach Roy Keegan called him back. He still needed to shake hands with the Vikings.

After the postgame pleasantries were through, Keegan got the attention of his team and said, “Go get it.”

The Panthers took off sprinting across the field.

“My junior year, we lost this trophy, and it means a lot to me that finally we got it back our senior year,” Pardo said with the trophy introduced to the rivalry last year cradled in his left arm. “It means so much to me.”

Even Keegan found it hard to hold back his emotions in the ecstatic chaos that descended onto Nevers Field as the Panthers’ family and friends poured out of the stands to celebrate.

“Our defense has been playing really well all year; we’ve just had bad breaks that didn’t help them out. Coach Navarro leading our D does a great job with them…,” he trailed off trying to compose himself before letting out in a low, excited whisper, “I’m just so pumped up right now.”

It was that kind of game.

The Panthers opened their North Bay League-Redwood slate with arguably their biggest win of the season to move to 4-3 overall. Pardo ran for 222 yards on 43 carries with three touchdowns, and while he was far and away the star of the game, many other Panthers contributed to the victory.

As a unit, the Panthers’ defense allowed 118 yards of total offense to the Vikings (3-3, 0-1) and had three interceptions on the night. Hudson Carolin and Angel Villanueva each had one early as the Panthers dominated the first half.

At the break, the Panthers led 14-0 and had allowed just 11 yards of total offense on 14 plays to the Vikings. Pardo had done all the scoring to that point with touchdown runs of 1 and 22 yards, respectively. He added to that total late in the third quarter, when his 12-yard scoring run gave Santa Rosa a 21-0 lead.

By then, a little over four minutes remained in the third and Montgomery was desperate for a spark.

With their backs against the wall, the Vikings responded by putting together their first scoring drive of the night. Thanks in large part to a crucial pass interference call on fourth down at midfield, they found the endzone on a 5-yard run from Jaxson Howley with about a minute left until the fourth.

Before the score, and right after the pass interference, Keegan called timeout, gathered his players and said, “This is game is not over.”

He was right.

Montgomery got the ball back at the host’s 45 after a stop on fourth and 2 and then needed just two plays to get back into the endzone. Mason Hallin connected with Keegan Peterson for a 23-yard gain before lofting a pass into the arms of Izeyah Wright for a 22-yard score to make it 21-14. The scoring drive took a little over 30 seconds off the clock.

But unlike at early times this season, when late penalties and turnovers have cost the Panthers wins, Santa Rosa was able to close this one out.

Pardo had the big play — a 34-yard run, his longest of the night — to get the Panthers down to the Vikings’ 15. On the very next play, Nolan Frost took it around the right corner and into the endzone to make it 28-14 with 2:52 left.

The finishing touches came two plays into the Vikings’ ensuing drive, when a deep pass from Hallin slipped through his receiver’s hands and into the arms of Santa Rosa’s Julian Astobiza, sending the Panthers’ sideline and packed stands into a frenzy.

“It’s a rivalry game and if you take a look at our kids right now and their parents and their families, this is what high school football is all about,” Keegan said on the field postgame. “These kids all grew up together, playing Pop Warner and with the Stallions and Little League — they all know each other. For them, especially our seniors, it’s so satisfying.”

Santa Rosa has now won three in a row and suddenly finds itself atop the league standings, at least for one night. St. Vincent, now the favorite in the NBL-Redwood, was set to host Piner on Saturday while Healdsburg was off this week.

The next few weeks will be big for determining the league winner. Santa Rosa has its bye next week theb faces Healdsburg and Piner before ending league play on the road at St. Vincent. Montgomery, meanwhile, hosts St. Vincent next week before ending the season with Piner and Healdsburg.

“We’re starting to grow as a family and as a team,” Frost said. “We’re just getting better, and hopefully we can hang with St. Vincent.”