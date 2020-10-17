Santa Rosa City Schools OKs conditioning work for student athletes

Santa Rosa City Schools has approved the start of conditioning work for high school athletes, beginning next week.

Superintendent Diann Kitamura on Wednesday announced the resumption of team conditioning sessions, with an apology that Sonoma County’s largest school district is behind most neighboring districts in allowing student-athletes to work out together and with coaches under coronavirus restrictions.

“We got a late start,” she said at the school board meeting Wednesday. “And that is solely on the shoulders of myself in terms of being so wrapped up in the other world of COVID that the thought of what is happening with conditioning is not a question I asked of staff. So I have to apologize that that took us a couple of weeks, a couple or three weeks, where we could have been getting ready for conditioning and being able to get athletes together.”

Coaches were allowed to work with teams with restrictions through July 31, after which a spike in cases locally shut down all activities. While other districts have resumed workouts, Santa Rosa district coaches, parents and athletes have become increasingly frustrated by both the delays and the seemingly more stringent guidelines put forth by officials.

New guidance that takes effect next week will allow coaches to work with groups of 16 athletes at a time ― up from an earlier limit of 10. Updated guidance allows coaches to work with two groups, rather than be limited to one, for now longer than an hour each.

Coaches and students must undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and masks are required during workouts. The use of equipment is not allowed.

Kitamura reiterated that the district is following health and safety guidelines for athletics and activities set forth by the county under current guidelines. Santa Rosa City Schools is conducting classes entirely remotely and Sonoma County remains one of 10 of California’s 58 counties in the purple, most restricted coronavirus tier.

“This is not us making up the rules,” she said. “It’s us following the guidance from the county.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.