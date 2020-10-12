Santa Rosa coaches frustrated by shifting, tightened rules presented by district

Santa Rosa City Schools coaches are chafing under the latest set of health and safety protocols floated by district officials as a means to return student-athletes to the field of play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prohibited from practicing, running workouts or gathering with their teams since July 31, coaches from district high schools say that they are well behind programs in other districts and that proposed guidelines are largely unworkable.

“(Thursday), myself and (football coach Vertis Patton) had our meeting with our athletic trainer and she asked us if we would be able, or would like to, proceed under the new district guidelines that came out (Thursday) morning,” Montgomery cross country coach Melody Karpinski said. “The answer is no.”

The rules as of Friday called for athlete cohorts of 15 assigned to one coach, but unlike the district’s guidelines for workouts this summer, coaches would no longer be able to move between groups.

That means that for sports with large rosters like football and cross country, as many as seven coaches may be needed to run a single practice. At no time would a head or assistant coach be able to address, coach or provide workouts for different groups.

“For me, with a roster of 60 kids ... that means that the head coach would be limited to 10 to 15, whatever the number it is, and only coach that cohort throughout the season and not coach any other cohort when we are the had coach of the whole program,” Karpinski said.

The rule prohibiting a coach from moving between cohorts is new, has far-reaching implications. It was delivered without explanation, coaches said.

“Over the summer we were all floating, I had three coaches all floating,” Santa Rosa High cross country coach Carrie Joseph said. “If it was good enough this past summer, why isn’t it good enough now? That is my question that hasn’t been answered.”

At Santa Rosa and Montgomery cross country workouts this summer, runners were grouped in pods. They were greeted at the start of their pod’s workout time with a health questionnaire and temperature checks conducted by masked coaches. Masks were required until athletes were well into their runs and separated from each other.

It was a system that allowed coaches to manage and interact with their entire roster while doing it safely, coaches said.

Football is under the same pressures, with coaches stretched too thin. And no equipment means no footballs, no stepover bags on the ground, no agility ladders for footwork ― nothing.

First-year Santa Rosa High varsity coach Roy Keegan is advocating to break his practice area into separated quadrants to allow 40 athletes spread between four corners of the field. Keegan reads the current rules to mean only half that may be allowed.

“If it’s going to end up being 20 kids total on half the field, it’s just not going to work,” he said.

Limited numbers on the field and staggered starts that would stretch practices into the vicinity of three hours for some larger rosters will become impossible as teams must remain outside and daylight fades into November. And the number of assistant coaches ― most of them unpaid ― required to manage several groups of kids will be tough to find, coaches said.

Bathrooms also have emerged as an issue. The district is requiring a designated bathroom for each cohort, which must be disinfected after each group use. At Montgomery, where much of the campus is under an extensive remodel, that could be a deal-breaker in itself, Karpinski said.

District COVID-19 coordinator Kateland Weighall said the protocols are still being worked out. She declined to comment on the specifics of the current proposal making the rounds between school athletic trainers and coaches.

“Everything changes every day,” she said.

Meetings between district officials and athletic department representatives are expected to continue this week. The official return-to-play date, pushed most recently to Oct. 19, is in doubt.

“I think we were aiming for definitely this month,” Weighall said.

But delays are only heightening frustration among coaches who see their counterparts just down the road in other districts well underway.

“Every other school in our league is far, far ahead of us,” Karpinski said.

Karpinski and others said they are trying to remain patient.

“My administration asked me to sit tight right now so they can do the hard work that they are doing to find a solution that works for all of us,” she said.

Coaches expressed concern that kids, once willing to stay engaged in the early, strange days of the pandemic, are falling away.

“In April, May and June we had Zoom workouts and we were well attended. Now we are lucky to get 15,” Keegan said. “I want the kids out of the house. They sit in front of the computer for six hours, then move from the chair to the couch to play video games. We have got to get these kids out of the house and we have to do it where it’s manageable.”

For Joseph, some of the frustration and even delays with implementation could have been avoided had there been more consultation with coaches — the people tasked with implementing the district’s protocols.

“I think there are a lot of people trying to make really thoughtful, intentional decisions and I think that is really great, but I think they didn’t include coaches in the conversation, which is why we are running into these problems now,” she said.

“So much of this is about being frustrated,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.