Santa Rosa cousins suiting up for Team USA in separate sports

It’s rare for high school kids in Sonoma County to be able to showcase their skills on the international stage.

It’s even rarer when those who do are related.

Such is the case for Ashtyn Woods and Jordyn Johnsen, second cousins from Santa Rosa who will represent Team USA in their respective sports.

Woods, a senior at Maria Carrillo, will don the red, white and blue for bowling. Johnsen, a freshman at Cardinal Newman, will do the same for the nation’s 15-and under softball team.

It’s safe to say that neither were thinking of those opportunities when they were growing up.

“I didn’t even expect to be in this sport, to be honest,” Woods admitted. “I’m glad I did, as this is my one true love in life.”

Originally a softball player like Johnsen, Woods was introduced to the sport of bowling through her dad, Curtis. The elder Woods had bowled professionally for six years, and now owns the pro shop at Windsor Bowling Center.

“At first I didn’t want to get into bowling at all,” his daughter said. “Then around 9 or 10 years old, I wanted to take it seriously … my dad has pushed me and continued to help me get to where I am today.”

Woods has committed to Wichita State University, which has historically been one of the top college bowling programs in the nation.

Johnsen — who also competes on one of the best prep basketball teams in the North Bay at Newman — had always wanted to be a basketball player. She played baseball as well, but made what turned out to be a life-altering decision at just 10 years old to switch to softball.

“Ever since then, I just started to love it,” Johnsen said. “It kind of became my second home, on the field.”

Both girls have taken different roads to get to the Team USA stage. Johnsen’s first stop was a softball tryout in Sacramento that was open to all. From there, a certain number of participants were selected to go to the next level of tryouts, held in Texas.

Representatives from Team USA were in attendance there, and they picked 16 girls — including Johnsen — to be part of the organization’s first 15-and-under team.

Johnsen will head to Peru at the end of March as the team attempts to qualify for October’s Junior Games in Tokyo.

Her cousin Woods, meanwhile, had to survive the United States Bowling Congress trials, where 175 men and 175 women competed. Only the top four women would be guaranteed to qualify.

Woods finished fourth.

“It’s a pretty cool opportunity,” Woods said. “I was bowling against some of the best women in the world.”

Woods will also go to Peru this year, but for the Pan-American Games in the summer.

Both cousins said it is an honor to wear the Team USA jersey.

“Just the atmosphere of wearing those three letters across my chest is going to be a great experience,” Johnsen said. “It’s something I’ll always remember. And to just meet girls from around the country, and hopefully form relationships that last a long time.”

“This is representing your country,” Woods added. “This is representing something that means a lot to a person, and it means a lot to me especially. Representing the USA is something so honorable and so amazing.”

