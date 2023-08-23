Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans rugby club to play for national title

The Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans rugby team thought the season was over after last week’s 36-12 loss to a club from Provo, Utah.

But Pacific Coast Rugby League officials noticed a problem. One of the players on the Utah club wasn’t on the roster. A video review of the game afterward revealed three more Utah players who weren’t eligible for the game, said Robert Beasley, the Santa Rosa club’s president.

So now, the Utah team is out and the Dead Pelicans will be traveling to Jacksonville, Florida, for Saturday’s first-ever “Grand Final” against the Jacksonville Axemen. Catch the 3:30 p.m. game on YouTube here or at a viewing party at Iron Ox Brewing Company in Santa Rosa.