Jasmine Vo has already accomplished so much in her Santa Rosa High School wrestling career.

But on Thursday, she may have added the biggest accomplishment yet.

In front of the entire Santa Rosa wrestling team, Vo was recognized by the United States Marine Corps and the National Wrestling Coaches Association with the High School Scholar All-American Award. The award is given each year to students who “demonstrate academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness and work ethic.”

“It’s a complete surprise,” Vo said as she grinned from ear to ear. “I’m speechless … it’s nice that I’ve been recognized for what I’ve accomplished, especially coming from my coaches. I knew they were so proud of me, but it’s kind of nice seeing other people actually put that out to the world saying I accomplished something with the work that I do.”

The senior is most well known around campus as the Panthers’ top wrestler and one of the top wrestlers in the entire county.

A North Bay League champion, North Coast Section runner-up and one of Sonoma County’s representatives at the state tournament in February, Vo was voted the NBL girls wrestler of the year by the league’s coaches.

Her accomplishments on the mat also saw her named the school’s top female athlete of the year.

“Coming into this year, she was going to be the No. 1 captain for us,” Santa Rosa wrestling head coach John Navarro said. “When the other kids look at Jasmine, it’s all work. They respect her.”

“It’s going to be hard after this year,” he continued. “Hopefully we can get back to state these next couple of years. I think we have a few wrestlers that — if they put the time and the effort — could definitely be a factor.”

Apart from wrestling, Vo also does judo, and is in her sixth year of practicing. She also is in her second year as a member of the CHP Explorers, a program of the law enforcement agency for 15- to 20-year-olds who seek to develop the skills needed to better serve their communities.

And to top it all off, in January she enlisted in the Marines, where she will head after graduation. That’s why when the opportunity rose for Navarro to nominate Vo for the award, it was a no-brainer.

“As soon as I saw the stuff come up, I knew for sure that she should be nominated,” Navarro said. “She puts in so much time with us, with her martial arts afterwards, her Explorers program. I knew she was deserving the moment I saw it.”

