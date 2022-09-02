Santa Rosa Junior College football squad seeks to surprise this season

The first two months of the 2021 season for the Santa Rosa Junior College football team was a stretch that many players and coaches won’t soon forget.

The Bear Cubs’ offseason was marred by COVID interruptions. Some players estimate they only had about two total weeks of practices with their full team before their season opener. Then, in October, a teammate died in a car accident — the third Bear Cubs player to pass away in a 17-month span.

To top it off, they lost their first seven games of the seasons — six by double digits.

“It was a lot of stuff on the outside that affected football,” said sophomore running back Rasheed Rankin, a Rancho Cotate grad, after practice Tuesday at Bailey Field.

But for as bad as those first few months were, the Bear Cubs were able to finish out the year strong. They won their final three games, one by COVID forfeit and two in gutty second-half rallies.

After that difficult start, they headed into the offseason with momentum and an eye toward the future. This weekend, SRJC will embark on its 2022 campaign with a hungry and much-improved squad, looking to keep building on its late-season success from last year.

“I feel really good about the team,” head coach Lenny Wagner said. “I think we’re one of those teams where the strength of our team is the strength of our team. There’s not a lot of superstars, but a lot of guys who play really hard together.

“I like our chances.”

The Bear Cubs, who went 3-7 overall last season and finished in fourth in the Bay 6 conference at 3-2, will have a tall task in Saturday’s opener at City College of San Francisco, the defending state champion and the preseason No. 1 team in the California Community College Athletic Association.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on NorCalSportsTv.com, as will SRJC’s second game of the year, against Modesto on Sept. 10.

The Bear Cubs, who were ranked just outside the state’s top 25 in the preseason poll released earlier this week, return 10 starters on both sides of the ball and around 25 players who saw game action last year.

Rankin and fellow sophomore running back Adrian Torres, a Piner grad, provide talent and depth in the backfield. Combined, they accounted for 355 yards, 121 carries and three touchdowns as freshmen, essentially half of the team’s total rushing output last season.

The Bear Cubs also return three starting linemen and will now also have the services of freshman Jonah Miller, a former four-star offensive lineman transfer from the University of Oregon who is listed at 6-foot-9, 285 pounds. Miller redshirted last season for the Ducks before entering the transfer portal in the spring.

“We’re going to run the ball down peoples’ throats,” said sophomore quarterback Carson Budke, a Beaverton, Oregon, product who takes over as SRJC’s starter after former Rancho Cotate standout Jake Simmons, who earned a scholarship to Robert Morris University after last season.

Wagner is also high on Budke’s backup, freshman Santino Chavez from Pittsburg High School.

Also on offense, Wagner said to keep an eye on freshman wide receivers Cody Davidson (Beaverton High School) and Isaac Torres (Piner High School).

On defense, Wagner forecasts big seasons for sophomore cornerbacks Gyasi Mattison (Hillsboro High School, Nashville, Tennessee) and Solento Smith Jr. (Hellen Cox High School, Harvey, Louisiana), sophomore linebacker Dimitri Johnson (Rancho Cotate) and sophomore defensive end Jack Brutus (Spring Brook High School, Silver Spring, Maryland).

“We’re just a lot more confident,” Johnson said. “Last year we had a lot of incoming freshmen and only, like, seven defensive players that came back. So, we have a lot of returning players, and I feel like everyone is a lot more confident in what they’re doing this year.”

Last season also was the debut of the new turf at Bailey Field and SRJC’s football facilities have only gotten better since. They recently opened their new field house with a brand-new locker room and coaches’ offices. And in the game against Modesto next week, they’ll unveil a new $180,000 video scoreboard.

“Having a place that you can say ‘This is our house,’ it’s created an environment where it’s even more family than usual,” Wagner said.

