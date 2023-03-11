On to the Final Four.

The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team moved one step closer to a state championship Friday, beating Mt. San Antonio 65-48 to advance to the semifinals as West Hills College in Lemoore.

The Bear Cubs started out the game on an 11-0 run, highlighted by a three-pointer from Lucca Lowenberg. SRJC’s defense forced Mt. Sac to start out 0-of-12 from the field, and the No. 2 seed from the Northern California side of the bracket had a comfortable 18-8 lead after one.

That wouldn’t be the case in the second quarter, as the Mounties started making their shots and went on an 8-0 run. Many of the 11 first-half turnovers for Santa Rosa occurred during that stretch, and Mt. Sac — the third-seeded Southern California team — found itself back in the game within four.

“Everybody that’s here is a good team, and everybody is going to be able to have runs,” SRJC head coach Lacey Campbell said about the beginning of the second quarter. “We really try to focus on just trying to get back to us. We felt like they were making their runs off turnovers. We felt that if we could stop the turnovers and execute, we could separate bit by bit.”

The final three minutes of the half were all SRJC. The Bear Cubs went on a 13-6 run the rest of the way that culminated in a Ciarah Michalik and-one conversion with 2.5 seconds left.

It was 31-20 SRJC going into the break. The Bear Cubs shot 11-of-29 with seven assists but were getting out-rebounded 23-18. The teams were at 11 turnovers apiece.

In the second half, the Bear Cubs kept their foot on the gas. After Mt. Sac scored the first two points in the third quarter, SRJC went on a 7-0 run that turned into a 15-8 quarter and a 46-28 lead. Lowenberg drilled back-to-back threes late to extend the lead.

“We knew they didn’t shoot the three that well, so we felt we could take away the drive a little bit more,” Campbell said of her team’s defensive performance. “We had a different plan for every kid, and no matter who they were guarding, our kids understood it and were able to switch and maintain that game plan, which frustrated them a lot.”

Despite the Mounties outscoring the Bear Cubs 20-19 in the fourth, SRJC was purely in control and the gap was too much to overcome. After the 11 first-half turnovers, SRJC only turned it over five times in the second half.

Santa Rosa shot 25-of-59 from the field in the game, good enough for 42.4%. The Bear Cubs also held the Mounties to 18-of-57 from the field, a 31.6% clip. SRJC hit seven three-pointers to Mt. Sac’s two and earned eight more assists (18-10).

Lowenberg had a game-high 20 points, while Sheriene Arikat added 18. Ashleigh Barr was close to yet another double-double, with nine points and nine rebounds.

The Bear Cubs will now take on Orange Coast in Saturday’s semifinal round. The Pirates, the top seed from Southern California, beat Sierra 73-56 in their game Friday.

Saturday’s contest begins at 5 p.m. Should the Bear Cubs win, they’ll play in the state title game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

