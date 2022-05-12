Santa Rosa Junior College women’s track and field squad blazing through postseason

Anyone who hasn’t paid attention to the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s track and field team should probably start.

The Bear Cubs won the school’s first women’s track and field conference title in more than 20 years at the Big 8 championship nearly two weeks ago and got off to a strong start at the Northern California postseason trials this past weekend.

The mostly freshman women’s team features two athletes who competed in more than five events at the Big 8 meet.

One of those two, heptathlete Emily Johnson, participated in nine — the 800-meter run, 100-meter hurdles, shot put, javelin, 4x100 and 4x400 relays, long jump, high jump and triple jump. She had the extra time because she already won the NorCal heptathlon title about a month ago.

In the Big 8 victory, she was part of SRJC’s 4x400 relay team that won the finals by more than 24 seconds over San Joaquin Delta College. She also won the triple jump and finished second in the high jump. And although she didn’t place in the top three in her other events, every finish added up: Santa Rosa beat San Joaquin Delta College 173-171 for the top spot on the podium.

“I was informed that if I did that, we would win. And I wanted to win,” Johnson said of tackling so many events at the meet. “My coach … he knew I could do it — and it makes me better in the end. I’m used to doing all these events in one day.”

Johnson said SRJC track and field coach David Wellman told her in the fall that she reminded him of Julia Grimm, a previous Bear Cubs heptathlete and team record holder who went to Sacramento State on a scholarship after graduating in 2016.

“Both are very talented athletes that are never satisfied, but also had a short memory,” Wellman said. “No matter how they did, they wanted to do better, but wouldn’t let disappointment get in their head when it was time for the next event.”

In high school with the Windsor track and field team, Johnson only competed in the long jump. Prior to this season, Johnson hadn’t heard of the heptathlon, she said. Wellman inspired her to take the extra step from the events she usually does — the jumps — to incorporate the track events, too.

“Eventually I learned that I was really good at a couple of things,” Johnson said.

Wellman believes she can be even better than she is right now.

“It’s not too often you get to work with an athlete like her,” he said. “She is tough as nails and can take on anything you can throw at her. That’s what made me think she could be a good heptathlete.”

Johnson hopes to carry her great weekend at the Big 8 meet into the individual events at NorCals and the state championship.

“I didn’t even know if I could take this anywhere,” Johnson of the new challenge. “And this year opened my eyes, I guess.”

The team’s conference win came through big performances from others as well. Madi Monroe competed in five events at the Big 8 meet: the 200, 400, 800 and both relays, helping lead the 4x400 winning squad with Johnson.

The Rancho Cotate grad said her five-event lineup is an adjustment — you can only do a maximum four in high school. She’s inspired by Johnson but made it clear: “She’s a heptathlete and I am not,” Monroe said with a chuckle.

“I think it’s really inspiring,” Monroe added. “She shows up every day, puts in the work. She’s there at practice for longer than most of us most days. She just pushes through everything.”

Monroe is expected to be one of the top contenders in the 400 on Friday at the NorCal meet in Hayward. In addition, Wellman expects at least five of his athletes to have a chance to earn a spot at state, which will be held May 20-21 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, near Los Angeles.

“We have a solid shot at getting third overall as a team,” he said. “And qualifying both relays.”