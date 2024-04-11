Santa Rosa school district, 49ers organization hosting girls flag football camp

Santa Rosa City Schools and a San Francisco 49ers Foundation program are teaming up to offer a flag football skills camp for local teen girls this weekend.

With flag football made an official high school sport at the beginning of the school year, the camp is designed to teach skills to current high schoolers as well as students who will be in the eighth grade in the fall.

Beginners and experienced flag football players are invited to participate in Saturday’s free skills camp at Piner High School in Santa Rosa.

Sponsored by the 49ers PREP organization, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and offer instruction from Bay Area flag football coaches. Attendees will also receive a jersey.

To register, fill out the form that can be found here.