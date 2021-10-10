Santa Rosa’s big win shakes things up in league

Week 1 of league play is in the books for the North Bay League, while the Vine Valley and North Central leagues near their midway point.

A rivalry upset has shaken things up in the NBL’s Redwood Division, while an injury to a star play is the big headline from the Oak Division.

We’ll take a closer look at all that below in the second edition of the prep notebook.

NBL-Redwood race gets interesting

Entering league play, the two top dogs in the Redwood Division appeared to be Montgomery and St. Vincent.

St. Vincent took care of business on Saturday, beating Piner 62-0 to move to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in league.

But the Mustangs will head into Week 2 of league play sharing the top of the Redwood standings with a dark horse team: Santa Rosa.

The Panthers topped crosstown rival Montgomery 28-14 on Friday and the final score makes the game seem closer than it was. The Panthers had arguably their best game of the season, limiting the Vikings to just 118 yards of total offense — 67 of which came on three plays — and hauling in three interceptions.

The hosts led 21-0 late in the third quarter. Around the same time, Montgomery recorded its first first down. After running for 222 yards and three touchdowns on Friday, it’s safe to say that Carlitos Pardo has established himself as arguably the best running back in the Redwood Division. St. Vincent’s Kai Hall is also in that conversation, but Hall hasn’t rushed for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns like Pardo has.

I don’t think the Montgomery team that lost this week is the one we’ll see for the rest of the season. They’re too talented to have a repeat performance like that. I think when it’s all said and done, that showing will be an outlier.

That’s also not to take anything away from Santa Rosa, which played inspired in front of their home crowd. The Panthers came in ready to play and took it to Montgomery from the opening kick. But it’s hard to argue it wasn’t an off night for Montgomery, whether Santa Rosa was the cause of that or not.

The Vikings’ defense showed flashes but fatigue clearly set in as the game went on, since they simply couldn’t get off the field in the midst of the Panthers’ long, slow-burning drives. Their offense couldn’t get anything going until late and their two quarterbacks combined to go 4 for 19 passing for 46 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

I expect they’ll flush this one and put a better foot forward next week against St. Vincent. If Montgomery wants any chance at the league crown, they need to win out.

Santa Rosa, meanwhile, has its bye next week before visiting Healdsburg on Oct. 22 and then hosting Piner on Oct. 29. The Panthers will wrap up league play at St. Vincent on Nov. 6 in a game that suddenly could decide the Redwood Division.

Big injury in NBL-Oak as top teams win

Windsor, Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate all opened league play with big wins on Friday, but an injury to a key player could play a big factor in the coming weeks.

Rancho star wide receiver Sailasa Vadrawale has a broken hand that will keep him out three to four weeks, according to head coach Gehrig Hotaling. He added that Vadrawale could make his return earlier than that, but only time will tell.

On the season, the junior three-star wideout considered to be one of the most-talented players in the entire county has 558 receiving yards on 39 catches, with seven touchdowns and a pair of interceptions on defense.

Rancho is deep at its skill positions, so I expect some other guys to step up in his absence in the next few weeks against Ukiah and Maria Carrillo. That’s exactly what happened this week in the Cougars’ 63-27 win over West County.

The good news for Rancho is that it doesn’t face Cardinal Newman or Windsor until late in the season. The Newman game is Oct. 29 and Windsor the week after, which could give Vadrawale enough to time to heal up for those highly anticipated matchups.

Casa Grande keeps pace in VVAL

The Gauchos bounced back from their nonleague loss to Antioch last week with a 49-13 rout of Sonoma Valley, leaving them as the only team in the Vine Valley Athletic League without a league loss.

Also this week, Vintage beat American Canyon 34-12 and Justin-Siena slipped by Napa 14-7. That puts Vintage, American Canyon and Justin-Siena in a three-way tie for second at 2-1 apiece.

Petaluma (5-1, 1-1) had its bye this week and hosts Sonoma Valley this Friday.

St. Helena, Clear Lake on collision course in NCL

It was two more big, convincing wins for the favorites in the North Central League I.

St. Helena downed Cloverdale 49-6 and Clear Lake blanked Lower Lake 43-0.

Both teams are now 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league play. They face each other next week at St. Helena.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD