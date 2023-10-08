Santa Rosa’s Brandon Hyde has baseball’s storybook team of the season in playoffs

Brandon Hyde slowly made his way out of the dugout and onto the field, having just won another game as manager of the Baltimore Orioles after his pitcher, Tyler Wells, forced the Boston Red Sox’s Trevor Story to ground out.

That was Sept. 28, less than two weeks ago. The difference between that win and all the others for the 101-61 Orioles this season? The 2-0 victory clinched the American League East division title for Baltimore and its Santa Rosa-born skipper.

Hyde joined his players celebrating on the mound that night. He had tears in his eyes — perhaps tears of relief after pulling off the near-impossible rebuild he had just accomplished with the once-lowly O’s.

“He’s not a guy who’s typically going to get real emotional,” said Ron Myers, who was Hyde’s coach at Santa Rosa Junior College in the early 1990s. “I’m absolutely thrilled for him and Tim Cossins (Hyde’s assistant coach, longtime best friend and a fellow Santa Rosan). I told them, ‘I’m really proud of you guys, to go as far as you’ve gone and done such a great job.’”

So Hyde let those tears flow. After all, when he was first named the Orioles’ manager, back in 2018, it wasn’t the sweetest of beginnings.

His first year at the helm saw the team go 54-108, losing exactly twice as many games as they won. The following year, in 2020, the O’s went 25-35 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Back to a full schedule in 2021, Baltimore finished 52-110, good for dead last in the American League.

But things started trending up last season, when Hyde led the team to its first winning record (83-79) under his leadership. Although they finished fourth in the division, there was progress, and Baltimore was on the climb.

That climb became a rocket to the top this year.

Nobody deserves it more. pic.twitter.com/T03aAlRZYk — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 29, 2023

Hyde, a Montgomery High School and SRJC graduate, has led the Orioles to the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs, securing the AL East division title along the way. The last time the Orioles won 100 games in a season? 1979, when they won 102.

He is the first manager since the legendary Connie Mack to manage a team to 100 losses before sticking around long enough to lead that same club to 100 wins.

Hyde and the Orioles are facing a tough challenge in the playoffs, however, after dropping the first two games of the AL division series to the Texas Rangers. To avoid an early exit, they must win the remaining three games, starting with Tuesday’s Game 3.

So how does a kid from Santa Rosa end up in the major leagues, making his first trip to the postseason as a manager?

“I mean, I dreamed of doing it as a player,” said Hyde, 50. “I didn’t get there as a player, and when I was done, I knew I wanted to coach and see how far I could go. Whether it be college or professional, I didn’t really know.”

His path to the top of the American League was unconventional, to say the least.

After starring behind the plate locally for both the Vikings and Bear Cubs, Hyde went on to play at Long Beach State, where the “Dirtbags” baseball program has a long history of success.

In 1997, he signed with the Chicago White Sox organization as an undrafted free agent, where he played up until 2000, reaching the Charlotte Knights in Triple-A ball. He ended his playing career the following year back in California with the Chico Heat of the independent Western Baseball League.

From there, it was onto coaching. Hyde got his start with the Marlins organization and jumped around in the minor leagues for several years. He had stints with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Carolina Mudcats, Jupiter Hammerheads and Jacksonville Suns. He got his first taste of the majors in 2010 as the Marlins’ bench coach.

Since that moment, Hyde has stayed in the big leagues, serving as everything from director of player development to first base coach. He even has a World Series ring from his time with the Chicago Cubs.

“The thing that made him stand out to me is that he was a people person,” said Mickey Rabinovitz, who coached Hyde in high school at Montgomery. “He cared what other people thought; he cared about what he said and how it was perceived. Even as a high school kid, this was pretty much way beyond what I was used to. ... Brandon was a standout people person, and he always wanted to know about the game.”

With the Orioles, it’s Hyde’s even-keeled spirit that has his players ready to run through walls for him. In his postgame clubhouse speech after clinching the division title that September night, he had one small yet powerful thing to say.

“Give ’em hell.”

It’s something the Orioles have been doing to opponents all season long — they haven’t been swept in a series since May. A big part of their success comes from budding superstars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, along with veterans such as Aaron Hicks, Kyle Gibson and Adam Frazier.

“This is a true team,” Hyde said. “It’s a real, unselfish group who really like each other and play to win. We have some young players who are going to be superstars here in this game soon; they’re extremely talented. We also have a mix of some guys who have been here through the tough times as well that have improved every year ... it’s a really good mix, honestly.”

So, with the Giants and A’s both underwhelming this season and missing the playoffs, one question remains — could Sonoma County have a new team to root for this postseason, one managed by a native son?

“Hey, we’ll take all the fans we can get,” Hyde chuckled. “I know there’s a lot of people in Santa Rosa watching it ... it’s an amazing feeling knowing that people are following you.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.