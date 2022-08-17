Santa Rosa’s Ernie Nevers, Jerry Robinson among inductees for inaugural class of California High School Football Hall of Fame

Sonoma County will have two representatives in the California High School Football Hall of Fame, a new endeavor by the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation that unveiled its inaugural class on Monday.

Jerry Robinson, who starred at Cardinal Newman in the 1970s and played 13 years in the NFL, and Ernie Nevers, who played at Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College and was one of the first stars of the NFL in the 1920s, were among 100 players chosen for induction. A ceremony is set for spring 2023 at the Rose Bowl, where the California High School Football Hall of Fame will be located.

“To represent Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa with Ernie Nevers from Santa Rosa, it really is an honor,” said Robinson, 65, on Tuesday.

It’s just the latest in a long list of accolades for Robinson and Nevers.

Robinson, who graduated from Cardinal Newman in 1975, has also been named to the Pac-12 All-Century football team, was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Legends Award for his prowess as an NFL linebacker over his professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Raiders and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and UCLA Hall of Fame after being a three-time consensus All-American in college.

“When I saw that I was part of the inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame, I immediately thought about the coach that made that possible for me, coach Ed Lloyd,” Robinson said. “My success moving through high school and forward, it was because of coach Lloyd. I learned the fundamentals and the technique of the game at Cardinal Newman High School. I was fortunate enough to have that solid foundation … the foundation I had was created by coach Lloyd.”

Nevers, who died in 1976, is widely regarded as one of the best football players of the early NFL and was inducted into the inaugural classes of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He still holds two NFL records - most points scored in a game with 40 and most rushing touchdowns in a single game with six, which was tied in 2020 by the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara.

This year’s inaugural class will be the largest the California High School Football Hall of Fame will induct. The 100 inductees were chosen to commemorate the Rose Bowl stadium’s 100th year. Future classes will be smaller and selected every other year.

