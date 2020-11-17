Santa Rosa’s Hannis thriving in ‘Budapest Bubble’

Molly Hannis has spent more than a month living inside a secure complex on an island in the middle of the Danube River in Budapest. She welcomes no visitors. She has hardly set foot into the surrounding city, abiding by her organization’s explicit “enter, train, leave” rule. Yet Hannis claims there is nothing sinister about her Hungarian activity.

“Some people play cards,” she said on a recent Zoom conference. “We’ve done our fair share of Uno.”

Hannis, 28, may not be engaging in top-secret scientific lab work, but she is part of what you might consider a grand experiment. The Santa Rosa native and University of Tennessee graduate has been competing in the International Swimming League’s 2020 season, the entirety of which is taking place in what organizers call the Budapest Bubble.

Part training camp, part Summer Olympics surrogate — the ISL is billing it as “the biggest international sporting event of 2020” — the bubble has featured somewhere around 330 top-tier swimmers from all over the world. It began with 10 teams. Now it’s down to four, including Hannis’ squad, the Cali Condors. They will compete for the season championship next weekend at Duna Arena.

This is not a glamorous, athletes-gone-wild version of international sports. The Condors had one opportunity to see Budapest, a city rich in history and architecture. It was on a bus. Fortunately for Hannis, she has visited the city twice before for swim competitions.

To hear her describe it, there is tremendous value in this arrangement. With no chance to be distracted by shopping or clubbing or goulash-hopping, the swimmers have little choice but to focus on one overarching task: to shave every millisecond off their race times.

“It’s 300 of the most elite swimmers, all in the same location,” Hannis said. “All of us competing for, when it’s done, what will be six weeks. Every day, you wake up, go and train, and you’re next to some of the best swimmers of the world. It makes it easy to want to get up and get better.”

The ISL is itself something of a new concept. It began in 2019, framing the league as a way for swimmers to support themselves while staying in shape between Olympic runs.

It made perfect sense to Hannis, who is approaching her 10-year anniversary as a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee. “‘Ya’ll’ will come through every once in a while when I’m talking,” she admitted.

At UT, as at Santa Rosa High School, Hannis carved out a place as a top breaststroker. She qualified for the 2016 Summer Games and swam the 200-meter breast in Rio de Janeiro.

Options after that were fairly limited for a swimmer, even one as accomplished as Hannis. She stuck around to compete with the Tennessee Aquatics club team, which allowed her to swim at her college pool and train under her college coach, Matt Kredich. What was lacking was the adrenaline rush that comes from being part of a team.

“It was more like I was swimming as an individual,” Hannis said. “You kind of stand behind the blocks by yourself. Here you rep the Cali Condors and you compete for your team.”

Hannis jumped at the chance to swim for the Condors, who are managed by Jason Lezak and coached by Gregg Troy. The inaugural season featured eight teams, and operated as you might expect, with far-flung swimmers meeting up for a series of matches held around the country.

This year, the field grew to 10 teams. Then the coronavirus snuffed out any sense of optimism. The International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Olympics to 2021. And as rates remained high throughout the summer, it became clear the ISL couldn’t proceed as planned. Hence a pivot to the Budapest Bubble.

The ISL sold Hannis on its COVID safety protocols for Hungary. The two hotels on Margaret Island, or Margit-sziget in the local parlance, are fully given over to the swim teams. Each athlete gets his or her own room. Teams rotate sessions in the dining hall, and in the practice pool, reducing the shared space. Officials take temperatures each time someone prepares to get into the water, and athletes are tested every five days.

“I never had any issues with coming here,” Hannis said. “Probably the only thing that was a little unsettling was the initial travel. I did travel one other time during the pandemic, and I didn’t get sick. I was very cautious. I think as long as you’re diligent, you should be fine. It’s when you get careless that you could potentially get it.”

Not everyone was convinced. Twenty-eight Australian swimmers withdrew from the competition, citing their concerns over COVID. The ISL responded angrily, accusing national federations of using the pandemic to “intimidate” athletes.

But all has proceeded smoothly in Budapest. Especially for the Cali Condors. They haven’t lost yet, sweeping all four of their multi-team “regular-season” matches and besting three other squads in a two-day semifinal competition that ended Monday.

Hannis has been a big part of the Condors’ success. She won the 50-meter breast in a match Nov. 9, and again in the Nov. 15 semifinal race. She also has taken second place seven times, and third place five times, in various breaststroke events over the course of the competition. The ISL aggregates individual results as it goes, and it currently ranks Hannis 33rd among both men and women, right around the 90th percentile, in the season MVP standings.

She no doubt would sit much higher on that list were it not for her teammate, Lilly King, who has dominated the breaststroke in Budapest. Hannis disappointed The Press Democrat by insisting she had not visited a Hungarian fortuneteller to arrange a curse on King.

“I enjoy racing her,” she said of her longtime acquaintance. “She pushes me to be better. The way I look at it, it’s all points for the team.”

The Condors will be the favorites when they face Energy Standard (based in Paris, trains in Turkey), the London Roar and the LA Current in the finals next weekend.

After that, Hannis will again turn her attention to the Tokyo Olympics. She talked about her disappointment when the IOC ruled out the games in 2020, though she admitted it was a relief to finally know one way or another. Now it’s another waiting game. Hannis plans to focus on the 100 meters this time around. She’s in her prime. She believes she can make some noise. For that to happen, though, the world must find a way to control the pandemic.

“I’ll definitely be training as if it will happen,” Hannis said.

That’s as good a plan as any for now, ya’ll.

