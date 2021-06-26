Sara Hall falls short of Olympic goal in women’s 10,000-meter qualifier

Montgomery High School graduate Sara Hall finished in sixth place in the women’s 10,000-meter race at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, coming up short in her bid to claim one of the top three spots and a ticket to next month’s Olympics in Tokyo.

Hall, 38, who starred at Stanford after graduating from Montgomery in 2001, maintained third place for much of the early portion of the race, but could not catch eventual winner Emily Sisson, who set a trials record for the 10,000 in 31:03.82.

The other two runners who clinched Olympic spots were Karissa Schweizer (31:16.52) and Alicia Monson (31:18.55).

Hall finished in 31:54.50.

Earlier Saturday, fellow Montgomery High grad Kim Conley — a two-time Olympian — pulled out of the race, citing an unspecified injury.

“Very sorry to be missing the Olympic Trials 10,000m race today,” Conley wrote on Twitter. “Glad to be here in Eugene and on the road to 100% health.”