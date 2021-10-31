Scoring record set in Casa Grande Egg Bowl win

Experience prevailed in the 2021 version of the Egg Bowl Saturday afternoon with senior-dominated Casa Grande defeating youthful crosstown-rival Petaluma 57-35.

The game may not have been the most artistic meeting of the two traditional rivals, but it was certainly one the most exciting and entertaining of the rivalry confrontations that date back to 1974. The 92 combined points were, by far, the most ever scored in the game and Casa Grande’s 57 points tied the Egg Bowl High set by Petaluma in 1996.

And every point was crucial. Some of the touchdowns may have appeared easy, but every one was important, including the three Casa Grande scored in the fourth quarter to finally put the game away.

The teams combined for 735 yards in total offense led by their never-quit quarterbacks Jacob Porteous for Casa Grande and Henry Ellis for Petaluma.

Porteous, the North Coast Section’s leading passer, completed 25 of 32 throws for 352 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns. Ellis shocked the Gauchos by passing 17 times, completing 11 for 162 yards and five touchdowns.

A nearly capacity crowd on both sides of Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma campus had cheer cause as the game ping-ponged back and forth until Casa Grande finally took charge with its three fourth-quarter scores.

Casa Grande earned the right to celebrate by avenging last season’s 20-14 Egg Bowl loss to Petaluma in a game that was actually played just seven months ago due to COVID pandemic disruptions.

Gaucho players used that game as motivation for Saturday’s success. “This one is special,” Porteous said. “The driving force for us was last season.”

“It was a big motivator for us,” agreed the quarterback’s top receiver, Marcus Scott. “We also wanted to win for a couple of our injured teammates.” Linebackers Antonio Bernardini and Ryan Kasper are out for the season with injuries.

“I can’t express how happy I am for our staff, our school and our players,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “They have battled adversity all year.”

Petaluma coach Rick Krist, while disappointed with the loss, was equally proud of his young team that started four sophomores and played six. Many of his Trojans had never played in an Egg Bowl before Saturday.

“I am lucky to be coaching with the coaches I have and the group of kids we’re coaching. This is the youngest group I’ve ever coached. I am very proud of them.”

If the Trojans had any Egg Bowl jitters they were gone after the opening kickoff, a 78-yard return to the house by Casa Grande’s Caden Cramer.

Instead of dropping their helmets, the Trojans held heads high and battled right back, doing what they do best, chewing up the clock and inching forward, converting three times on fourth-down plays in a 66-yard march that ended with Ellis coolly connecting with London Sundell on a 10-yard, fourth down pass that, combined with a PAT kick by Mackenzie Soper, gave Petaluma a 7-6 lead and ate up over half the initial quarter, keeping the ball out of Porteous’ deadly right arm.

After that, the race was on.

Casa Grande used two touchdowns by valuable, but sometimes overlooked, running back Ryder Jacobson, one on a 10-yard run and one on a 20-yards pass from Porteous, to ping back in front 22-7, but Petaluma ponged right back on two Ellis to Doran Shaw touchdown passes of 8 and 17 yards.

When Petaluma stunned the Gauchos on a 56-yards pass connection from Ellis to Silas Pologeorgis after continually poking at the center pf the Casa line on rushing plays, it looked like a touchdown advantage at halftime.

But the Trojan opponent is possibly the most explosive team in the North Bay, and the Gauchos sailed back 67 yards in just four plays in less than a minute to score on a 6-yard Porteous to Dylan Peteson pass set up by a picture pretty Porteous throw to Shane Ruyneon good for 56 yards.

A mixture of made, missed and kicked conversions left Petaluma on tpp 29-28 at the half.

Each team had an impressive drive in the third period with Casa Grande going 75 yards on Porteous passes, culminating on a 5-yard scoring hit to Jacobsen and Petaluma countering with a 50-yard ground march that ended on a 6-yard TD toss to Shaw.

Unlike the virtually even first three quarters, the final period was all Casa.

“We felt like we own the fourth quarter,” said Porteous.

He was right.

A kickoff that was messed up out of bounds at the 2-yard line, put the Trojans in a hole they could never overcome as Casa scored on a pair of 1-yard Porteous runs sandwiched around a 14-yard scoring pass to send Gaucho fans into a frenzy as the final seconds ticked away.

It seems a bit akward to be talking about defense in a game where 92 points were scored, but there were some standouts. Joe Ellis had an outstanding game at linebacker for the Gauchos and Colin Patchet made the Trojan rushing yards come with a price with strong play up front.

Linebackers Lucas Vanderlind and Silas Pologeorgis both had big defensive games for the Trojans.

The loss left the Trojans 7-2 for the season, but still headed for the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. But it did take away its hopes of a Vine Valley Athletic League championship leaving it 3-2 in league.

Casa Grande, however, still has a shot at a share of the VVAL title with a 4-1 league mark going into next week’s home game against Justin-Siena. Vintage has already finished its regular season with a 5-1 league record. A Gaucho win would mean a shared title with Vintage. Overall, Casa is 6-3.